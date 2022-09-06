Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Most Michigan voters think road conditions staying the same, support bond debt to fix roads
Most Michigan voters believe road conditions in the state have pretty much stayed the same while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been in office, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 found that a majority of Michigan voters either feel the conditions...
COVID survivor needs home help in Macomb Township after spending 8 months in hospital
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Chris Lajoie spent eight months in the hospital after having COVID, and now a 32-year-old Metro Detroit man could really use some help. He’s still struggling to move, and his house just isn’t equipped for his needs. It’s taken months of physical therapy...
Morning 4: Serial Peeping Tom arrested after allegedly planting cameras in Ann Arbor bathrooms -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations. A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again.
DEA warns of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ targeting youth in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s the deadliest drug threat in America, and it only took days for rainbow fentanyl to appear in Michigan after the DEA warned it was coming. Investigators say the drugs are being sold in pills, powder, and blocks that look like sidewalk chalk or candy. The...
Flashpoint: Michigan abortion proposal on November ballot, what you need to know about this year’s Auto Show in the Motor City
DETROIT – A very busy week here at Local4 and Metro Detroit. Local4 along with the Detroit News put out the results of a new poll. We had the decisions on the abortion amendment as well as a voting access proposal. Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News Nolan Finley and CEO of Focus Hope Portia Roberson joined Flashpoint to discuss the data we pulled.
Michigan voters to decide future of abortion care after high court approves ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court announced Thursday that the abortion rights ballot proposal that acquired and submitted more than 700,000 signatures will appear before voters in November, a decision made after a state board declined to certify the proposal. The court voted 5-2 to place the proposal...
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles region...
They’re walking 140 miles across Michigan in turnout gear to raise money for firefighters battling cancer
It’s called Walk for the Red 140. Firefighters are walking 140 miles to help firefighters battling cancer. “It’s always going to be something we deal with just because of the smoke and the chemicals we deal with on a daily basis,” said firefighter Joseph Warne. Warne is...
Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
Michigan board certifies abortion, voting rights ballot proposals under court orders
As a final formality, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers convened Friday to certify two ballot proposals to appear on the November ballot after being ordered to do so by the state’s high court. This live stream has ended. Here’s what you missed: Michigan board obeys state Supreme Court...
Mount Clemens hockey player fights brain cancer
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – After a sudden cancer scare, a young Metro Detroit hockey player is back on the ice. Braydin Lewis says he played with his team one day, and the next, he was undergoing emergency brain surgery. One day Lewis, an 18-year-old defenseman for the Mount Clemens...
Rain showers and cooler tempertures for Metro Detroit to end the weekend
Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
Rain headed for Metro Detroit with a few storms for the end of the weekend
As advertised for the last few days, we are tracking a few scattered showers across the region as we’ve worked into this afternoon. We will keep the chance of showers into the forecast as we work into this evening before the showers wind down. These showers will be the “splash and dash” type, so not a washout, just keep the umbrella handy.
Dump truck crashes into home in Grosse Ile
Grosse Ile, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Police Department responded to a serious injury traffic crash report Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 2004 Mack Truck Tractor, a gravel truck, had been traveling northbound on Meridian Road when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway to the right. The truck went between trees in a front yard and struck multiple parked vehicles.
Tracking isolated rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – Slight change to the weekend forecast as computer models are now bringing in a chance of an isolated shower a bit earlier than previous models predicted. Although most of the area stays dry, there is a chance for a spotty shower or two as early as Saturday afternoon. Nothing to change your plans over as of now.
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
Tissues needed: First football games highlight resiliency of Uvalde, Oxford communities
Tears were shed, hugs were shared and resolve was at an all-time high last Friday in the communities of Uvalde, Texas and Oxford, Michigan. For the first time tragic school shootings changed the lives of those towns, home high school football games were held at Uvalde High School and Oxford High School.
Some sunshine, few showers for Metro Detroit throughout Saturday
After a very nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to keep some sunshine into the forecast as we head into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. But it will also come with a chance of a few rain showers as we watch a cold front head toward the region. High temperatures heading into the lower 80s by Saturday afternoon.
