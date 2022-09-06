ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan abortion proposal on November ballot, what you need to know about this year’s Auto Show in the Motor City

DETROIT – A very busy week here at Local4 and Metro Detroit. Local4 along with the Detroit News put out the results of a new poll. We had the decisions on the abortion amendment as well as a voting access proposal. Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News Nolan Finley and CEO of Focus Hope Portia Roberson joined Flashpoint to discuss the data we pulled.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles region...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Mdhhs#Michigan Covid
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mount Clemens hockey player fights brain cancer

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – After a sudden cancer scare, a young Metro Detroit hockey player is back on the ice. Braydin Lewis says he played with his team one day, and the next, he was undergoing emergency brain surgery. One day Lewis, an 18-year-old defenseman for the Mount Clemens...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain showers and cooler tempertures for Metro Detroit to end the weekend

Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain headed for Metro Detroit with a few storms for the end of the weekend

As advertised for the last few days, we are tracking a few scattered showers across the region as we’ve worked into this afternoon. We will keep the chance of showers into the forecast as we work into this evening before the showers wind down. These showers will be the “splash and dash” type, so not a washout, just keep the umbrella handy.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dump truck crashes into home in Grosse Ile

Grosse Ile, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Police Department responded to a serious injury traffic crash report Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 2004 Mack Truck Tractor, a gravel truck, had been traveling northbound on Meridian Road when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway to the right. The truck went between trees in a front yard and struck multiple parked vehicles.
GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Some sunshine, few showers for Metro Detroit throughout Saturday

After a very nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to keep some sunshine into the forecast as we head into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. But it will also come with a chance of a few rain showers as we watch a cold front head toward the region. High temperatures heading into the lower 80s by Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy