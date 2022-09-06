ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

KeyBank provides a $250,000 grant to Warren Village

KeyBank recently provided a $250,000 grant to Warren Village. Warren Village is a nonprofit residential community that serves homeless or housing insecure single-parent households. It has a location in the Cheesman Park neighborhood, another in northwest Denver and is expanding to southwest Denver. The grant is expected to benefit a...
DENVER, CO
Eliminating barriers to food access

Food insecurity is ubiquitous. “All of us are just one poor step, one medical emergency, one financial reversal, one financial devastation away from food insecurity,” said Arland Preblund, founder and executive director of We Don’t Waste, which is a food rescue organization based in Denver. “It would be nice to wake up and not have to go to work (because) that would mean we solved the crisis of food insecurity.”
DENVER, CO
Welton Street Café receives historic preservation grant

Denver’s Welton Street Café is one of two Colorado recipients of a Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program, which is a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a nonprofit that was founded about 70 years ago to save historic...
DENVER, CO
Ace Hardware in Baker closes

On Aug. 9, the Ace Hardware-Alameda Station, 417 S. Broadway, announced that it would be closing. In a news release, the store’s owner, Andy Carlson, attributed the closure to changes in the city of Denver and the redevelopment of the Broadway Marketplace shopping center. “It is an exciting time...
DENVER, CO
Ex-Brighton golfer Kropp transitions to coaching

Former Brighton High School gofer Ryan Kropp is still involved in his sport. But now, it’s as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Texas-Dallas, where Kropp finished his collegiate career this spring. He still has one year of academics to go before he graduates. “My first reaction...
BRIGHTON, CO
The Bank of Denver closes its Golden Triangle branch

The Bank of Denver closed its Golden Triangle branch at 606 W. Colfax Ave. on Aug. 31. In May, BusinessDen reported that the reason for the closure was because the branch had experienced a decline of customers during the past two years. The Golden Triangle branch had been serving the...
DENVER, CO
The Saucy Noodle Ristorante closes after nearly six decades

The Saucy Noodle Ristorante — a Denver restaurant known for its slogan, “If you don’t like garlic… go home!” — closed in August. The Saucy Noodle operated at its 727 S. University Blvd. location for nearly six decades. According to a message on the...
DENVER, CO
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery celebrates one year in its new location

In August, Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery celebrated the one-year anniversary of re-opening in its new location at 600 S. Holly St. in Denver’s Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood. The Jewish deli had a 35-year history serving the community when it closed its Cherry Creek North location in October 2020....
DENVER, CO

