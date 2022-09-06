Food insecurity is ubiquitous. “All of us are just one poor step, one medical emergency, one financial reversal, one financial devastation away from food insecurity,” said Arland Preblund, founder and executive director of We Don’t Waste, which is a food rescue organization based in Denver. “It would be nice to wake up and not have to go to work (because) that would mean we solved the crisis of food insecurity.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO