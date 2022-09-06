ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

1-7-4, FB:

(one, seven, four; FB: zero)

