CPS Energy leaves door open to reinstate bonus pay for employees, including CEO
While CPS Energy scrapped its incentive pay program for salaried employees in early 2020 as the pandemic thrust the utility into financial chaos, its contract with new President and CEO Rudy Garza leaves the door open for a future bonus pay structure. Garza, who signed a contract last week giving...
As San Antonio’s 2023 budget comes to a vote, federal relief dollars continue to aid city’s recovery
Before City Council meets to approve the $3.4 billion fiscal year 2023 budget this Thursday, a 2 p.m. Tuesday work session and public hearing will give citizens one more opportunity to be heard. Among the items council members will discuss is how to use the $75 million windfall paid to...
County approves $20 million in pandemic relief to small businesses and nonprofits
Bexar County will give $20 million in direct relief to small businesses and nonprofits, drawn from funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Business advocates hope the program will help those who were ineligible for a similar relief program from the City of San Antonio. County commissioners approved the...
CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza will earn $655K annually, no bonus pay
This article has been updated. CPS Energy’s Board of Trustees approved a contract for new President and CEO Rudy Garza on Tuesday morning that would pay him $655,000 annually. It will be the first time the utility’s CEO compensation does not include incentive or at-risk pay based on meeting...
Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills
Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
Bexar County, bullied by the state on elections, struggles to best serve voters
If you are looking for evidence that democracy is in trouble at the local level as well as nationally, look no further than the disagreement among county election and party officials over how to get out the vote. Voting is a constitutional right, not a privilege, as some assert. Yet...
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some
An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
Majestic operator to open live entertainment venue in St. Paul Square
The operator of the landmark Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire theaters is adding another live performance venue to its San Antonio lineup. Ambassador Theater Group is renovating the amphitheater and former train station depots at The Espee, an entertainment venue at 1173 E. Commerce St. in St. Paul Square. An opening date hasn’t been announced.
A first look at plans for Hemisfair Hotel in downtown San Antonio
A developer’s request to the city’s design review panel is providing a first look at a hotel tower planned for Hemisfair. Six years in the making and forged through an agreement between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) and Zachry Hospitality, the hotel is part of the developer’s plans for a mixed-use development within Civic Park.
‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020
More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
Historically Black churches will use $2.3 million to boost East Side students’ success
San Antonio children on the East Side will soon have access to after-school tutoring and other educational resources, thanks to a $2.3 million federal award announced Wednesday. The federal earmark will go to the nonprofit Beasley-Brown Community Development Corporation’s Knowledge is Power project, which will distribute it to 10 historically...
An economic ‘regional win’: semiconductor supplier to build factory in Seguin
Seguin will soon be home to a steel tube factory to supply local semiconductor manufacturers, thanks to the efforts of a regional partnership of economic development organizations. Japan-based Maruichi Stainless Tube Co.’s subsidiary in Texas expects to begin construction on its Seguin manufacturing facility in early 2023, and to begin...
Bexar County’s top PPP recipients raked in over $10M in loan forgiveness
More than two years after the Paycheck Protection Program first began directing billions of dollars in federal aid to businesses across the country, a clearer picture of its biggest beneficiaries has emerged. Designed to preserve jobs at small businesses from the seismic shocks of the early pandemic, the program provided...
Is organized labor in San Antonio seeing a grassroots revival?
San Antonio’s workers are among the least unionized in the country, but local organized labor and its sympathizers say the nationwide resurgence of interest in unions is being felt here, too. More than any potential uptick in workplace petitions — which nationally have ramped up this year — union...
Election season kicks off as O’Rourke, Gutierrez come out swinging at San Antonio labor breakfast
Democrats kicked off the election season by rallying with loyal supporters Monday, but the opening salvos laid out by local officeholders and candidates at Monday’s AFL-CIO breakfast underscored the party’s new focus on dampening enthusiasm for the GOP among rural Republicans. Gathered at the Grand Hyatt River Walk,...
City Council kills proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council shut down a proposal to return the city’s unexpected windfall from CPS Energy to customers on their October bills. The move would have given the average residential customer a credit of roughly $31, or 13% of their July bill applied to a bill in the coming months.
Bexar County races to watch in the November midterms
Living in a county that’s dominated by Democrats, in a state controlled by Republicans and led nationally by two parties at war with each other, Bexar County voters will have plenty of options — seven key races among them — to air their frustrations with the status quo this November.
Where I Work: Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, I spent a lot...
A D’Hanis native, author Bobby Finger revisits small town Texas in The Old Place
Residents of D’Hanis might find Billington, the small town featured in Bobby Finger’s debut novel The Old Place, eerily familiar. The single stoplight, train crossing, church, grocery store and school district buildings made of the town’s signature red brick all derive from the D’Hanis of Finger’s childhood, memories of which helped him render his fictional version of the town, located about 50 miles west of San Antonio, in fine-grained detail.
Owner closes Alamo Plaza tourist attractions, opening door for museum’s development
The three entertainment venues that have operated across from the Alamo for two decades have closed their doors for good, marking a major step in the redevelopment of Alamo Plaza. Phillips Entertainment Inc. shut down three of its downtown attractions on Sept. 5 — Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Guinness World Records...
