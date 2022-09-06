ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Report

Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills

Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some

An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

A first look at plans for Hemisfair Hotel in downtown San Antonio

A developer’s request to the city’s design review panel is providing a first look at a hotel tower planned for Hemisfair. Six years in the making and forged through an agreement between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) and Zachry Hospitality, the hotel is part of the developer’s plans for a mixed-use development within Civic Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020

More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

Where I Work: Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, I spent a lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

A D’Hanis native, author Bobby Finger revisits small town Texas in The Old Place

Residents of D’Hanis might find Billington, the small town featured in Bobby Finger’s debut novel The Old Place, eerily familiar. The single stoplight, train crossing, church, grocery store and school district buildings made of the town’s signature red brick all derive from the D’Hanis of Finger’s childhood, memories of which helped him render his fictional version of the town, located about 50 miles west of San Antonio, in fine-grained detail.
D'HANIS, TX
