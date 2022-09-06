ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. "Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Veterans honored with memorial wall in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood community celebrated the unveiling of a wall dedicated to veterans on Saturday, Sept. 10. The wall features marble engraved plaques of several historical events, a life-sized American soldier and a bald eagle. "It's important to remember why we're free, why we have what we...
GREENWOOD, LA
Bossier City hosts 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier is inviting the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony. On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event begins with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on 9-11, 2001.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
INTERVIEW: Niccqueta Varmall speaks on etiquette training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you're looking to pick up new skills this weekend, you might want to try an etiquette class. On Friday, Sept. 9, KSLA sat down with Shreveport area experts on etiquette training that's available in the ArkLaTex. Niccqueta Varmall with the new Swann School of Protocol spoke with KSLA's Kori Johnson Friday afternoon. The school just celebrated its grand opening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is inviting all members of the community to the National Night Out Parade, with the goal of giving crime and drugs a going away party. The event starts on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and the parade will travel from the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
LSUS hosts annual conferences on bullying, suicide prevention

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Continuing Education Department at LSUS held their 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on Friday, Sept. 9. The event provides continual training for professionals to earn three general and three ethics Continuing Education Units. "We always look forward to hosting conferences...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport holds public safety bond forum

It happened in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Officials say the training is intended to educate parents and caregivers so they can take care of children properly after surgery. CenterPoint donates money to nonprofits. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. CenterPoint...
SHREVEPORT, LA
HCSO: Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) discovered a man's body near the road on Hershel McCoy Road. On Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. HCSO responded to a call about an unconscious man near the road. When deputies arrived they found Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas, dead. HCSO investigators were notified and immediately arrived on the scene.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven't heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
SHREVEPORT, LA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person's wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Warm and sunny Sunday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Your Sunday sees a slight chance for an isolated shower or two but that is about it. Any sort of shower that pops up will do so along the first fall-like cold front we will be seeing in the Region this year. We have had a low-pressure system sitting over the SE U.S. that has amplified the heat-driven chances for showers over the last several days. That low is moving out and taking most of the moisture with it and the cold front is bringing a much drier airmass to the ArkLaTex. Highs today are expected to reach the low-90s and the sun will be shining. Lows tonight night will be a bit cooler, looking at the mid-60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting public's help finding check theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks. A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime Stoppers released pictures Sept. 10 showing images of the alleged suspect and is requesting the public's help locating the man.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Dry and more comfortable weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today will have been the most eventful day of the forecast and it's not even all that exciting. Lows tonight are looking to drop to the mid and upper-60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sees a slight chance for an isolated shower...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mayor addresses ongoing battle over city employee health insurance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a confusing week of back and forth about what health insurance plans for city employees and retirees will look like in 2023. Shreveport's mayor weighed in Friday morning regarding the ongoing debate. A special meeting of the Healthcare Trust Fund Board was...
SHREVEPORT, LA

