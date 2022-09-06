ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas

Bryce Young led Alabama football to an incredible final drive of the game to defeat the Longhorns in Texas. Texas football put up quite the fight and led 19-17 with just over a minute remaining prior to the Crimson Tide’s final drive. But Young, the reigning Heisman winner, stepped up when it mattered. Alabama ultimately […] The post Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Popculture

Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
James Cook
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bengals

With a Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game scheduled against the Bengals, new QB Mitch Trubisky will be placed under the microscope. Can he effectively direct the Steelers offense, or will Mike Tomlin have to call Kenny Pickett up to the field? Ahead of this Steelers-Bengals game, we’ll be making our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 predictions.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The University Of Florida
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy