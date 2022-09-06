ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bean Station, TN

Bean Station Police find meth during Labor Day weekend stop

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOhnm_0hkQ4P1u00

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Bean Station Police found more than they were expecting during a routine traffic stop over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, officers stopped a truck driven by an individual known to have had a suspended drivers license. Police said the driver admitted to not having a valid driver’s license and both he and the passenger consented to a search of the vehicle.

Police said the passenger, identified as Miguel Gonzales, appeared to hide something under his drink while exiting the vehicle. Police found that Gonzales was attempting to hide two plastic bags that contained methamphetamine. Gonzales was also found to have a large amount of money that police say was believed to be from selling methamphetamine.

The picture released by police shows the bags of drugs as well as approximately $720.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR4IL_0hkQ4P1u00
(Bean Station Police Department)

Gonzales was charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II narcotic, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was charged with driving on a suspended license, misuse of registration, and violation of financial responsibility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Second Harvest Food...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating. Officials said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the case. Any person...
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Bean Station, TN
wvlt.tv

Second escaped Cocke County inmate taken into custody

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has over 100...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Drivers License#Drugs#Bean Station Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

UPDATE: 1-81 in Kingsport open after crash involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel. The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and no […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Photos: First responders honor those who died on 9/11

WATE) — First responders in Knox County, including Knoxville, honored those who died trying to save lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Today marks the 21st Anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in the United States. On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed, including those who were trying to help the victims escape after two planes hit the twin towers and another hit The Pentagon.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bus, pickup crash results in no known injuries, school official says

KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup on Stone Drive on Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official. Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

WATE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy