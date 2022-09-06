Bean Station Police find meth during Labor Day weekend stop

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Bean Station Police found more than they were expecting during a routine traffic stop over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, officers stopped a truck driven by an individual known to have had a suspended drivers license. Police said the driver admitted to not having a valid driver’s license and both he and the passenger consented to a search of the vehicle.

Police said the passenger, identified as Miguel Gonzales, appeared to hide something under his drink while exiting the vehicle. Police found that Gonzales was attempting to hide two plastic bags that contained methamphetamine. Gonzales was also found to have a large amount of money that police say was believed to be from selling methamphetamine.

The picture released by police shows the bags of drugs as well as approximately $720.

Gonzales was charged with the sale and delivery of a schedule II narcotic, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was charged with driving on a suspended license, misuse of registration, and violation of financial responsibility.

