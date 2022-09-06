Read full article on original website
Houston Tigers travel to Salem for SCA matchup
Houston (2-0) begins South Central Association conference play Friday night. The game begins at 7 p.m. The live broadcast can be found here or watch it. on demand on there Saturday. The Dent County Tigers are 0-2.
Football Tigers whip Salem
Three games, three blowout victories. The Houston High School football team did it again Friday night, beating Salem 32-6 in the first South Central Association conference game of the season for both teams. As has been the case in all three of their outings this season, the Tigers overwhelmed their...
Former library, health department board member passes away
A former Houston resident who served in several public roles has passed away. Sally Smith, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Springfield, Ohio. She lived in Houston for 41 years, working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She had a degree in biology from Marietta College and master’s degree in medical technology from Duke University.
SARA “SALLY” SMITH
Sara “Sally” Stitt Smith, 90, born Dec. 23, 1931, in Nitro, W. Va., to Walter and Ruth (Crickenberger) Stitt. She died Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital Springfield, Ohio. Sally was a graduate of Triadelphia High School Class of 1943. She graduated from Marietta College...
Public invited to aid school in ‘career day’ presentations
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Houston High School seeks community members to join the district for its annual ‘Career Day’ on Nov. 18. Presenters will have about 25 minutes to share about their career and experiences with HHS...
Elk Creek man hurt in Highway B accident
An Elk Creek man faces charges following an accident Friday night four miles east of Houston on Highway B, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael L. Morgan, 42, was driving an eastbound 2008 Mercury Mariner that ran off the right side of the road, struck a pipe fence, spun clockwise and then traveled across the left side of the highway and came to rest.
Houston City Council gives blessing to planned events
The Houston City Council on Tuesday gave approval to community events following a presentation by a local volunteer. Brenda Senter outlined a planned 5K “Turkey Trot” event to raise funds for the Texas County Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 5. She said Ann Tottingham was among those pledging to help organize the event. The council on a 5-0 vote (Weakly absent) will contribute $400 toward promotion costs.
Solo woman injured when deer, vehicle collide
A Solo woman was injured Friday night in an accident on Highway 17 about two miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Pamela M. Hansen, 43, of Solo, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse that struck a deer in the roadway. She was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Man seriously injured in crash on U.S. 63 on Thursday night
A 20-year-old man from Licking was seriously injured Thursday night in an accident about six miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael J. Longrie was southbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 at about 9:15 p.m. that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, said Cpl. Jacob Sellars.
Coroner issues monthly report
Here is the Texas County coroner’s report for July 2022:. Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 19 calls. There were 16 natural deaths, including five due to pulmonary embolism, four due to heart failure, three to cancer, one death to stroke, one death to heart attack, one due to anemia and one death, dementia.
Man from Licking injured when truck, loaded vehicle trailer crashes
A man from Licking received moderate injuries early Sunday in an accident two miles south of Ava on Highway 5. Cpl. Daniel Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a 1986 Chevrolet 4 x 4 pickup on a trailer ran off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment, struck multiple trees and overturned. The driver was a 16-year-old boy from Licking, Johnson said.
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
County murder case to receive national airing on Saturday
A Texas County murder case is the focus of “Cold Justice” airing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on Oxygen True Crime. In the new episode, the series looks into the 2007 murder of Ricky Luebbert of Tyrone, who was gunned down by a sharpshooter with a high-powered rifle.
