Greenfield police chief: Residents to hold protest over mayor’s reinstatement of chief after discrimination suit

Do you ever wonder how much drugs are sold as dealers roll up RT7 off of the interstate, how much of that ends up here in the Berkshires?. Yesterday on Wednesday, September 7th, The Bennington Police Department arrested two people, Adam J. Dallaire and Vera Logan, Logan already had been charged as a Fugitive from Justice. Both are being charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, and Conspiracy.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO