ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Greenfield police chief: Residents to hold protest over mayor’s reinstatement of chief after discrimination suit

By Tristan Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
westernmassnews.com

Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

New Holyoke interim City Treasurer Rory Casey gets to work

HOLYOKE — Sans a honeymoon period, new interim City Treasurer Rory Casey must begin shoring up Holyoke’s financial health. On Wednesday, City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee swore in Casey during a brief City Hall ceremony. “I’m excited for this opportunity, and I appreciate the trust the City Council...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Greenfield, MA
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Council takes 1st vote to have Westfield Water Commission assign sewer rate

WESTFIELD — The City Council voted 8-4 last week to take the first step toward letting the Water Commission set its own sewer rates. Councilor Michael Burns, a member of the Legislative and Ordinance Subcommittee that recommended the new ordinance 3-0, said the primary reason for the change is that sewers are an enterprise fund that generates its own revenue. Currently it takes a vote of the City Council to change the sewer rates.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#Reinstatement#Protest
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MassLive.com

Two men charged with murder in separate shooting incidents in Holyoke

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with homicides in Holyoke over the past week. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield and 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke were both arrested Thursday by members of the State Police, Holyoke Police and the Hampden Sheriff’s Department in separate raids.
HOLYOKE, MA
Live 95.9

A Fugitive From Justice Is Caught Over The Border From The Berkshires,More Charges Added

Do you ever wonder how much drugs are sold as dealers roll up RT7 off of the interstate, how much of that ends up here in the Berkshires?. Yesterday on Wednesday, September 7th, The Bennington Police Department arrested two people, Adam J. Dallaire and Vera Logan, Logan already had been charged as a Fugitive from Justice. Both are being charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, and Conspiracy.
BENNINGTON, VT
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy