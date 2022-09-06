Greenfield police chief: Residents to hold protest over mayor’s reinstatement of chief after discrimination suit

Read full article on original website
Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
Protesters call for Greenfield Chief Robert Haigh to resign or be fired by mayor
A group of protesters gathered in downtown Greenfield on Wednesday evening and demanded that Police Chief Robert Haigh either resign or be fired from his post by Mayor Roxann Wedegartner in a demonstration where protestors described an erosion of public trust after a jury found that Haigh discriminated against a former officer.
New Holyoke interim City Treasurer Rory Casey gets to work
HOLYOKE — Sans a honeymoon period, new interim City Treasurer Rory Casey must begin shoring up Holyoke’s financial health. On Wednesday, City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee swore in Casey during a brief City Hall ceremony. “I’m excited for this opportunity, and I appreciate the trust the City Council...
Holyoke Police Chief responds to comment made by City Councilor
The Holyoke Police Chief responded to a comment made by a city councilor over a discussion about ShotSpotter.
Council takes 1st vote to have Westfield Water Commission assign sewer rate
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted 8-4 last week to take the first step toward letting the Water Commission set its own sewer rates. Councilor Michael Burns, a member of the Legislative and Ordinance Subcommittee that recommended the new ordinance 3-0, said the primary reason for the change is that sewers are an enterprise fund that generates its own revenue. Currently it takes a vote of the City Council to change the sewer rates.
Springfield city councilors, residents rap distribution of ARPA funds
SPRINGFIELD — Frustrated residents joined City Councilors Justin Hurst and Tracye Whitfield on the steps of City Hall to express their concerns over the rollout of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Thursday. Last year, a $123.8 million ARPA grant was given to the city to help with any...
Paul Galotti of Easthampton honored for rescuing wheelchair-bound neighbor from house fire
An Easthampton man was honored Sunday for rescuing a wheelchair-bound neighbor from a house fire in May. Paul Galotti, 38, was presented with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery on Sunday by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for the rescue. On May 15, Galotti was watching a...
Suspect arrested for High Street deadly shooting in Holyoke
A Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting at the intersection of I-391 and High Street Wednesday evening.
Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
Former Latin Kings gang member found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs and ammo sentenced to 10 years in prison
Jonathan Casiano, 36, of Springfield was sentenced to 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release for drug offenses on Sept. 7, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins announced today. Casiano was a member of the Latin King’s Springfield chapter who was trafficking drugs out of his apartment in Springfield....
Springfield veteran, non-profit leader Heriberto Flores celebrates next generation’s leaders of color
SPRINGFIELD — In a classic black suit, white shirt and blue bowtie, Heriberto “Herbie” Flores held up a shiny copper penny to remind a room filled with family, colleagues and municipal officials how far he and fellow members of the city’s Latino community have come. “In...
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
Two men charged with murder in separate shooting incidents in Holyoke
Authorities have arrested two men in connection with homicides in Holyoke over the past week. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield and 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke were both arrested Thursday by members of the State Police, Holyoke Police and the Hampden Sheriff’s Department in separate raids.
A Fugitive From Justice Is Caught Over The Border From The Berkshires,More Charges Added
Do you ever wonder how much drugs are sold as dealers roll up RT7 off of the interstate, how much of that ends up here in the Berkshires?. Yesterday on Wednesday, September 7th, The Bennington Police Department arrested two people, Adam J. Dallaire and Vera Logan, Logan already had been charged as a Fugitive from Justice. Both are being charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, and Conspiracy.
Wilbraham, Cape Cod elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers membership list
A former Wilbraham Planning Board member and onetime Barnstable County Commissioner appear on the leaked list of right-wing Oath Keepers membership, according to a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Longtime former Planning Board member David A. Sanders, who also ran unsuccessfully for seats on the Wilbraham Board...
American Legion, VFW posts work to keep doors open, connect with new generation of veterans
Commander Wayne Keaton stood tall in a crisp white uniform in front of the M-60 tank outside American Legion Post 185 in Agawam. The post is struggling, he said, both to find new members and keep its building in shape to welcome the latest generation of veterans. “We have no...
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Police say self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed Polar Beverages warehouse worker, was covered in his blood
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who underwent emergency surgery and was placed on a breathing tube remains in intensive care after a self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed him Wednesday at a Polar Beverages warehouse in Auburn. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed assault to murder...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
