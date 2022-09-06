ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

How to create your own Oktoberfest at home from games to beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back in Munich Germany on Saturday, September 17th. But if you can’t make the famed festival, lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland is talking everything you need to create an authentic festival right at home. Oktoberfest is a month-long celebration...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dressed For Success#K12
myfox28columbus.com

16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
myfox28columbus.com

2002 Week 2: Looking back at OSU's 51-17 defeat of Kent State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each week this season, we'll post a recap of Ohio State's 2002 games, as that season's team is being recognized this year, 20 years after its 14-0 national championship season. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Thanks in part to two touchdowns by freshman running back Maurice...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The suspect appeared to arrive in a Chrysler 300 with Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday. Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'Band-Aids on bullet wounds:' Attorney reacts to CPD's new warrant policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Civil rights attorney Sean Walton has a hard time giving Columbus Division of Police Police Chief Elaine Bryant much praise for a new policy change within the department. "It's more of the same and it's frustrating," Walton said Friday. Bryant announced sweeping policy changes on...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy