FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myfox28columbus.com
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
myfox28columbus.com
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Early fall is an excellent time to plant evergreen trees
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Jeff Turnbull, the owner of Darby Creek Nursery, joined ABC 6/FOX 28 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Micahel at the nursery this week. The garden center is fully stocked with evergreens, and the mums that are brought out every single day are starting to bloom. Turnbull reiterated...
myfox28columbus.com
Jack Pine 3rd Annual Pumpkin Festival showcases thousands of pieces from local artists
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 3rd Annual Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Here to give us a sneak peek is Jack Pine along with local artists Ed Kitchen and Christy Conkel. The festival will take place Sept. 23rd-25th at the as Jack Pine Studio...
myfox28columbus.com
How to create your own Oktoberfest at home from games to beer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back in Munich Germany on Saturday, September 17th. But if you can’t make the famed festival, lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland is talking everything you need to create an authentic festival right at home. Oktoberfest is a month-long celebration...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
myfox28columbus.com
Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
myfox28columbus.com
Johnstown's new Chamber of Commerce welcomes 70 members; Intel will lead to new prospects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's landing in Licking County has had a major impact on Johnstown families and business owners. That's why the owners of two small businesses on Main Street decided to team up and launch the Johnstown Chamber of Commerce. "Whatever I have to do to help...
myfox28columbus.com
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
myfox28columbus.com
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
myfox28columbus.com
National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosting special events over 9/11 weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be hosting Patriot Day events over the weekend. On Friday, the museum will host the annual Patriot Day Ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. The ceremony will...
myfox28columbus.com
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
myfox28columbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
myfox28columbus.com
2002 Week 2: Looking back at OSU's 51-17 defeat of Kent State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each week this season, we'll post a recap of Ohio State's 2002 games, as that season's team is being recognized this year, 20 years after its 14-0 national championship season. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Thanks in part to two touchdowns by freshman running back Maurice...
myfox28columbus.com
Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The suspect appeared to arrive in a Chrysler 300 with Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
myfox28columbus.com
Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday. Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a...
myfox28columbus.com
'Band-Aids on bullet wounds:' Attorney reacts to CPD's new warrant policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Civil rights attorney Sean Walton has a hard time giving Columbus Division of Police Police Chief Elaine Bryant much praise for a new policy change within the department. "It's more of the same and it's frustrating," Walton said Friday. Bryant announced sweeping policy changes on...
