N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding
N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Tropical Storm Kay: What you need to know
As Tropical Storm Kay continues to move towards Southern California, information is quickly coming in and changing.
Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine
SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay. Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather. The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show...
Rain Records Fall, Remote Areas Hit by 100-mph Winds As Hurricane Kay Drenches County
San Diego’s heat wave gave way to storms from Hurricane Kay Friday as the region received an uncharacteristic drenching and even more unlikely high winds. Hurricane Kay, rising up from Baja California, weakened to a tropical storm late Thursday and shifted northwest over the ocean, but still had enough strength to bring San Diego County a weather spell seldom seen locally.
Several rural San Diego school districts closed or to close due to stormy weather
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Due to the high winds and rainfall in San Diego County Friday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced the closure of the Spencer Valley School District at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, no after-school activities will be held in the district Friday. Julian Union...
NBC San Diego
Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County
A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
thevistapress.com
What’s happening At Vista Elks Lodge
The lodge will be closed to accommodate the resealing of the back parking lot. The RV Park will be open for RVers but the lodge and all lodge-side parking will be closed for the repairs.
Put Your Pup on a Board – Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon Poised to Make Waves in Del Mar
Registration remains open for surf-lovers and their canines to enter the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sept. 18. All proceeds from the event support work at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe. Top pooches are also eligible for prizes for their humans, including a stay at the Town & Country Resort and $200 worth of dining credits.
Brush fire breaks out in East County
A brush fire spewing large clouds of white smoke broke out Thursday in East County.
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
Kay to bring showers, thunderstorms to San Diego
San Diego County is expected to see showers and thunderstorms as Kay shifts away from the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.
onscene.tv
Suspicious 2-Alarm Fire Burns Commercial Structure | San Diego
09.06.2022 | 5:10 AM | SAN DIEGO – Firefighters responded to a structure fire and found heavy flames and smoke coming through the roof. A 2nd Alarm was immediately called thus bringing in more resources. It took approx 20-30 minutes to put out the fire. The fire is suspicious in nature and the MAST Team will be investigating. The building is empty in a city block that is being redeveloped. No injuries were reported. G St is closed at 12th St and will be for several more hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Pizza Port Brewing Co. Opens Its Doors, Still Waiting For Liquor License Approval
It has been a long wait but Pizza Port finally opened its doors a few weeks ago to the delight of many resident who have been eagerly waiting. On a recent weekday, Pizza Port was crowded for lunch with locals coming in groups to taste the new pizza in town. The Imperial Beach location is the newest Pizza Port restaurant to open. The company has five other locations up the coast from San Clemente to Ocean Beach. General Manager Chris Livesay explained the Imperial Beach Pizza Port is the first designed with an open concept due to COVID. The indoor part of the restaurant has an industrial look and features shiny wood picnic tables that are communal seating, a staple at all locations, but also lots of tables and chairs spread throughout for those who want more privacy. The restaurant, which has a family style concept, has a number of video games for the young ones to entertain themselves while their parents can relax while eating pizza and sipping on a beer. The outdoor patio has palapa-style umbrellas and high counter seating, facing the street. Two 7-barrel brewing tanks have a special place in the restaurant where Head Brewer Tom Finney was busy checking on gauges. There are also tanks outside which are used for fermenting.
Tropical Storm Kay brings heavy rain, strong winds to San Diego County
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across San Diego County as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay pushes northward along Mexico's Baja California peninsula.
City of Chula Vista mourns loss of Deputy Attorney Simon Silva
The City of Chula Vista is mourning the loss of Deputy City Attorney Simon Silva who passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3
College Area neighbors frustrated with students parking cars on lawns
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College Area reached out to CBS 8 about parking issues they say are ruining the neighborhood. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the area and neighbors showed him how cars are being parked in front yards because of crowded driveways and scarce street parking.
Tropical Storm Kay to bring significant rain and high winds to San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Major rain is expected Friday starting at noon through Saturday as clouds fill the sky in anticipation for the arrival of widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind associated with Tropical Storm Kay. By the time Kay moves closest to San Diego, it will veer...
2 taken to hospital after small plane crashes off North Island
Two pilots were taken to a hospital after their small plane crash-landed into the San Diego Bay near North Island, officials say.
Bakersfield Channel
Small plane slips off runway and crashes in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — A contracted civilian plane landed on a beach retaining wall after sliding off the end of a runway at the Naval Air Station in San Diego. According to the base's public affairs officer two people were on board, but were not seriously injured. They were however, taken to a local hospital for precaution.
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
