ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding

N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

Rain Records Fall, Remote Areas Hit by 100-mph Winds As Hurricane Kay Drenches County

San Diego’s heat wave gave way to storms from Hurricane Kay Friday as the region received an uncharacteristic drenching and even more unlikely high winds. Hurricane Kay, rising up from Baja California, weakened to a tropical storm late Thursday and shifted northwest over the ocean, but still had enough strength to bring San Diego County a weather spell seldom seen locally.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Vista, CA
Vista, CA
Lifestyle
NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s happening At Vista Elks Lodge

The lodge will be closed to accommodate the resealing of the back parking lot. The RV Park will be open for RVers but the lodge and all lodge-side parking will be closed for the repairs.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Put Your Pup on a Board – Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon Poised to Make Waves in Del Mar

Registration remains open for surf-lovers and their canines to enter the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sept. 18. All proceeds from the event support work at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe. Top pooches are also eligible for prizes for their humans, including a stay at the Town & Country Resort and $200 worth of dining credits.
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#South Buena Vista Park
onscene.tv

Suspicious 2-Alarm Fire Burns Commercial Structure | San Diego

09.06.2022 | 5:10 AM | SAN DIEGO – Firefighters responded to a structure fire and found heavy flames and smoke coming through the roof. A 2nd Alarm was immediately called thus bringing in more resources. It took approx 20-30 minutes to put out the fire. The fire is suspicious in nature and the MAST Team will be investigating. The building is empty in a city block that is being redeveloped. No injuries were reported. G St is closed at 12th St and will be for several more hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Pizza Port Brewing Co. Opens Its Doors, Still Waiting For Liquor License Approval

It has been a long wait but Pizza Port finally opened its doors a few weeks ago to the delight of many resident who have been eagerly waiting. On a recent weekday, Pizza Port was crowded for lunch with locals coming in groups to taste the new pizza in town. The Imperial Beach location is the newest Pizza Port restaurant to open. The company has five other locations up the coast from San Clemente to Ocean Beach. General Manager Chris Livesay explained the Imperial Beach Pizza Port is the first designed with an open concept due to COVID. The indoor part of the restaurant has an industrial look and features shiny wood picnic tables that are communal seating, a staple at all locations, but also lots of tables and chairs spread throughout for those who want more privacy. The restaurant, which has a family style concept, has a number of video games for the young ones to entertain themselves while their parents can relax while eating pizza and sipping on a beer. The outdoor patio has palapa-style umbrellas and high counter seating, facing the street. Two 7-barrel brewing tanks have a special place in the restaurant where Head Brewer Tom Finney was busy checking on gauges. There are also tanks outside which are used for fermenting.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Small plane slips off runway and crashes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — A contracted civilian plane landed on a beach retaining wall after sliding off the end of a runway at the Naval Air Station in San Diego. According to the base's public affairs officer two people were on board, but were not seriously injured. They were however, taken to a local hospital for precaution.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy