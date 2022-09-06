Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
wpde.com
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
abcnews4.com
Man breaks into ex's home, dumps ashes of deceased child into trash: Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man on Thursday accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, damaging her property and dumping the ashes of her deceased child into a trash can, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. Joseph Oberlies, 33, is facing...
Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
abcnews4.com
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
live5news.com
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of murder after authorities learned the victim was pregnant, police say. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
abcnews4.com
Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 9/8/2022
A local deputy’s life was threatened by a Colleton County student during a recent brawl. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on August 26th to a student fight. When a deputy arrived, he learned that two(male) students were arguing over a female student. That argument turned into a physical fight that was happening inside the school. While trying to separate the two students, one of the teens threatened the deputy’s life. This case is under investigation. If charged, the student faces an offense of threatening the life of a public official.
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
live5news.com
Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
abcnews4.com
Police searching for missing vulnerable adult from North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are attempting to locate a missing and vulnerable man. David Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home on Wednesday at around 7 p.m. Police say Chapman has schizophrenia, suffers from cognitive disorders and is known to wander from the facility.
NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
