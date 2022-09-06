ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
abcnews4.com

Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
abcnews4.com

Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 9/8/2022

A local deputy’s life was threatened by a Colleton County student during a recent brawl. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on August 26th to a student fight. When a deputy arrived, he learned that two(male) students were arguing over a female student. That argument turned into a physical fight that was happening inside the school. While trying to separate the two students, one of the teens threatened the deputy’s life. This case is under investigation. If charged, the student faces an offense of threatening the life of a public official.
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
live5news.com

Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
abcnews4.com

Police searching for missing vulnerable adult from North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are attempting to locate a missing and vulnerable man. David Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home on Wednesday at around 7 p.m. Police say Chapman has schizophrenia, suffers from cognitive disorders and is known to wander from the facility.
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
