Potential Gunman Fled Police at Gulfport McDonald’s
Gulfport police are still looking for a man who may have had a gun inside the McDonald’s restaurant on Gulfport Boulevard near 51st Avenue South. He fled from police first on a stolen bicycle and then on foot after a 911 call on Sept. 5 reported a suspicious man potentially with a gun inside the fast food restaurant.
DUI driver kills bicyclist in Pinellas County, leaves crime scene, FHP says
A Pinellas Park man was arrested early Sunday morning after killing a bicyclist in a DUI incident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Largo man arrested for intentionally running over duck, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday after police say he cruelly killed a duck with his vehicle.
Tampa Police Seeking Liquor Store Burglary Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating an early morning commercial burglary that occurred on Armenia Avenue at Quick Pick Liquors. Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a black hoodie with a large blue and white graphic on the back, and a white facemask
1 dead after pickup truck runs into bicyclist: FHP
FHP stated that the 64-year-old man was riding his bike on 62nd Avenue North when the driver of a pickup truck collided with him. The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Car bursts into flames after crash on Selmon Expressway in Tampa
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fiery crash early Saturday morning near downtown Tampa.
St. Pete woman accused of beating child with cord for not wanting to go to church
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday who allegedly beat a child with an electrical cord, according to an arrest document.
Gulfport Uses ARPA Money for New Fire Truck
It’s going to be a while, but Gulfport is getting a new fire truck. The City Council voted at its Sept. 6 meeting to approve the $835,160 purchase using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) coronavirus recovery funds. But as City Manager Jim O’Reilly pointed out during the discussion, the current lead time on this kind of equipment is 18 months. So the City will get a 2024 truck that likely will not arrive before late 2023 at the earliest.
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Fight between Spring Hill Subway customers ends with man in critical condition, deputies say
A brawl that started at a Subway in Spring Hill Thursday ended with a man in critical condition and another behind bars, authorities said.
Man blames ‘evil spirits’ after child overdoses on fentanyl, Pinellas deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Wednesday who they say allowed a child to be exposed to the highly toxic drug fentanyl in June.
Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
Police Searching for Man Who Stole Car With Two Young Girls Inside
Police believe 18-year-old David Elam, who lives in St. Petersburg, stole a running car in Gulfport. The car had two young girls asleep in the backseat. According to Gulfport police, a woman was visiting a relative near 54th Street South and 17th Avenue South on Aug. 27. She left the car running with her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, asleep in the back seat.
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
Pasco County deputies find 76-year-old last seen in August
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered man last seen around a week and a half ago.
WATCH: Motorcyclist takes troopers on high-speed chase in Florida
A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
New Port Richey Police find 3 people living in stolen U-Haul van with 35 cats, 2 dogs
A man was arrested in Pasco County on Monday after deputies found he was driving a stolen U-Haul rental van carrying 35 cats.
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
