ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Potential Gunman Fled Police at Gulfport McDonald’s

Gulfport police are still looking for a man who may have had a gun inside the McDonald’s restaurant on Gulfport Boulevard near 51st Avenue South. He fled from police first on a stolen bicycle and then on foot after a 911 call on Sept. 5 reported a suspicious man potentially with a gun inside the fast food restaurant.
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, FL
Gulfport, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

Gulfport Uses ARPA Money for New Fire Truck

It’s going to be a while, but Gulfport is getting a new fire truck. The City Council voted at its Sept. 6 meeting to approve the $835,160 purchase using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) coronavirus recovery funds. But as City Manager Jim O’Reilly pointed out during the discussion, the current lead time on this kind of equipment is 18 months. So the City will get a 2024 truck that likely will not arrive before late 2023 at the earliest.
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru#Police Sergeant#Vehicles#Property Crime
The Free Press - TFP

Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Police Searching for Man Who Stole Car With Two Young Girls Inside

Police believe 18-year-old David Elam, who lives in St. Petersburg, stole a running car in Gulfport. The car had two young girls asleep in the backseat. According to Gulfport police, a woman was visiting a relative near 54th Street South and 17th Avenue South on Aug. 27. She left the car running with her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, asleep in the back seat.
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy