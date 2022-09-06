It’s going to be a while, but Gulfport is getting a new fire truck. The City Council voted at its Sept. 6 meeting to approve the $835,160 purchase using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) coronavirus recovery funds. But as City Manager Jim O’Reilly pointed out during the discussion, the current lead time on this kind of equipment is 18 months. So the City will get a 2024 truck that likely will not arrive before late 2023 at the earliest.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO