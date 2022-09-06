ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma anti-trans bathroom law

OKLAHOMA, USA — Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

ARKANSAS, USA — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas rollout of COVID bivalent vaccines begins

ARKANSAS, USA — Health experts discussed vaccine rollout as the new Bivalent Vaccine is authorized by the FDA. With COVID strains continuously changing, the FDA recently Authorized Bivalent Vaccines. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 88% of COVID-19 variants are BA.5. Individuals 18 and older can receive the...
ARKANSAS STATE
NWA runners respond to the murder of Memphis jogger

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the wake of a Memphis runner’s tragic death, the Northwest Arkansas running community is speaking out. “I don’t think anyone should have to worry about where they run or who they are running with. They should just have to worry about going out and doing something good for themselves,” said Mandy Ozimek.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Oklahoma AG urges prosecution for performing an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prosecutors should pursue charges against those who perform elective abortions but should give “substantial leeway" to doctors treating pregnant women for emergency conditions, the state's attorney general wrote Wednesday in a memo to law enforcement. Republican Attorney General John O'Connor, a fierce opponent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

ARKANSAS, USA — Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Oklahoma Supreme Court agrees to consider marijuana on Nov. ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider whether a question on legalizing recreational use of marijuana should appear on the ballot in November. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify State Question 820 for a statewide vote, but because it took...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Report: Hay and pasture land losses could hit $100 million

ARKANSAS, USA — The economic impact of the summer-long drought could approach $100 million in losses when it comes to hay and pasture field forage losses, according to a report by the Fryar Risk Management Center of Excellence. At least 20 counties in the state have been designated as disaster areas due to drought, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ARKANSAS STATE
Gov. Hutchinson assembles national leaders for summit

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is announcing more newsmakers to the lineup for the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” with top leaders from across the nation including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Oklahoma congressman J.C. Watts and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. This press...
ARKANSAS STATE
