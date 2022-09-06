Read full article on original website
Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the...
Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma anti-trans bathroom law
OKLAHOMA, USA — Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City...
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
ARKANSAS, USA — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
Arkansas rollout of COVID bivalent vaccines begins
ARKANSAS, USA — Health experts discussed vaccine rollout as the new Bivalent Vaccine is authorized by the FDA. With COVID strains continuously changing, the FDA recently Authorized Bivalent Vaccines. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 88% of COVID-19 variants are BA.5. Individuals 18 and older can receive the...
NWA runners respond to the murder of Memphis jogger
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the wake of a Memphis runner’s tragic death, the Northwest Arkansas running community is speaking out. “I don’t think anyone should have to worry about where they run or who they are running with. They should just have to worry about going out and doing something good for themselves,” said Mandy Ozimek.
New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’
ARKANSAS, USA — The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
Oklahoma AG urges prosecution for performing an abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prosecutors should pursue charges against those who perform elective abortions but should give “substantial leeway" to doctors treating pregnant women for emergency conditions, the state's attorney general wrote Wednesday in a memo to law enforcement. Republican Attorney General John O'Connor, a fierce opponent of...
Department of Education, ASU provide $11.3 million for after school, summer school programs
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, have awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
ARKANSAS, USA — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from recreational cannabis sales will go in this new ad. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational...
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
ARKANSAS, USA — Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to...
Oklahoma Supreme Court agrees to consider marijuana on Nov. ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider whether a question on legalizing recreational use of marijuana should appear on the ballot in November. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify State Question 820 for a statewide vote, but because it took...
Report: Hay and pasture land losses could hit $100 million
ARKANSAS, USA — The economic impact of the summer-long drought could approach $100 million in losses when it comes to hay and pasture field forage losses, according to a report by the Fryar Risk Management Center of Excellence. At least 20 counties in the state have been designated as disaster areas due to drought, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Gov. Hutchinson assembles national leaders for summit
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is announcing more newsmakers to the lineup for the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” with top leaders from across the nation including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Oklahoma congressman J.C. Watts and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. This press...
Arkansas receiving nearly $12 million in federal funding for road and bridge repairs
ARKANSAS, USA — The United States Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration announced on Aug. 31 that it will provide $11.9 million in Emergency Relief Program (ERP) funds to Arkansas. The funds will be used to reimburse the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department and the Forest Service...
Student loan debt cancellation in Arkansas: What you need to know
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Millions of Americans with federal student loans could soon see up to $10,000—or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients— forgiven due to a plan announced by President Biden. But what does that mean for Arkansans?. It could mean that any money received to cancel...
Energy officials tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act; UA solar project announced
ARKANSAS, USA — A new federal law that’s expected to impact climate change will extend or establish tax incentives for solar arrays, electric vehicles and U.S. manufacturers of solar array components, Arkansas energy officials said. On Friday (Aug. 26), the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association hosted a virtual event...
