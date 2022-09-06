It’s back to school in New Jersey, with few of the mask and vax controversies that kicked off the previous two educational years. It’s a literal breath of fresh air. But, there is a hangover from one more post-COVID-19 lockdown issue that hasn’t been resolved as it should have been. It’s our favorite non-entitlement that should be an entitlement: free lunch for every student, every day. On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that is estimated to make about 26,000 more students statewide eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school under traditional subsidy programs for lower-income families. The most credit goes to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, who sponsored the bill and has made anti-hunger measures a priority.

EDUCATION ・ 6 HOURS AGO