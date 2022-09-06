Read full article on original website
You know the majority of white people in the country are either struggling to pay enormous taxes and mortgages or as in my case can't afford a home at all. Yet all this govenment concerns itself with are minorities. Then they wonder why resentment is building
What’s NJ doing to ensure kids recover from massive learning loss? Not much | Editorial
We have the data now on the pandemic’s academic toll, and it’s dire: For American fourth graders, newly released test results show huge declines in reading and math scores. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), considered a gold standard in testing, found that Black and Hispanic students...
KIDS・
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
What should N.J. students born after 9/11 be taught about the terror attacks?
The images have long been seared into our consciousness. Memorials to the dead have been erected. Stories have been told and retold of fathers and mothers who went to work that morning and never came home. Of the final, tragic moments of so many lost souls. Of heroes who must never be forgotten.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
N.J. reports 1,205 new cases, 4 COVID deaths. Rate of transmission ticks down.
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to trend in a positive direction. The latest rate of transmission is 0.87 — down from 0.89 on Saturday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that...
4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate
The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
Many of the worst nursing homes in N.J. have not gotten any better, report shows. Here’s the list.
More than six months after a state watchdog flagged New Jersey’s worst nursing homes, the Office of the State Comptroller said more than have failed to improve their quality of care. In an updated report released on Thursday, the comptroller complained that the nursing homes it had identified received...
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
We know this famous ‘Godfather’ scene was filmed in N.J. park. But where?
It is among the truly iconic movie lines filmed in New Jersey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Energy bills for millions of N.J. gas customers will soon soar by as much as 25%
Millions of New Jerseyans’ energy bills will soon spike by as much as 25% as winter approaches. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the rate hikes for natural gas on Wednesday after companies argued its rising cost forced them to raise prices for their customers up and down the state.
Kids, pencils, books return — but not lunch for all | Editorial
It’s back to school in New Jersey, with few of the mask and vax controversies that kicked off the previous two educational years. It’s a literal breath of fresh air. But, there is a hangover from one more post-COVID-19 lockdown issue that hasn’t been resolved as it should have been. It’s our favorite non-entitlement that should be an entitlement: free lunch for every student, every day. On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that is estimated to make about 26,000 more students statewide eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school under traditional subsidy programs for lower-income families. The most credit goes to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, who sponsored the bill and has made anti-hunger measures a priority.
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
For better schools, respect teachers, pay them more | Letters
As a veteran New Jersey physics teacher, I am responding to Michael Wilbur’s recent letter, “What’s wrong with schools? Everything NJEA says is right with them.”. Wilbur cites a previous oped from the New Jersey Education Association that defends academic freedom and treating others with basic dignity as somehow illustrative of “what is wrong with public education in this country.” Wilbur cites our nation’s ranking in multinational assessments of reading, mathematics and science, and blames the outcome on “socio-political indoctrination” — without citing good evidence of such “indoctrination.”
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
N.J. reports 1,983 COVID cases, 13 deaths. No counties under ‘high’ transmission risk, CDC says.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the last remaining counties from high to medium risk for transmission. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 1,290 on Friday, a 17% decrease...
Ex N.J. cop who tampered with his own drug test sentenced to prison, prosecutor says
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
Bayonne newlyweds’ films, lauded at NJ festivals this month, don’t reflect their real lives
While films are inherently fictional, the mantra “write what you know” makes it easy for some people to associate stories as reflections of the attitudes of the creators themselves. But Dan Gregory’s life is a far cry from the main character in the short film he crafted with...
North Brunswick over South Brunswick - Boys soccer recap
Emad Abdul Mumin’s goal in the seventh minute proved to be the difference as North Brunswick defeated South Brunswick, 1-0, in Monmouth Junction. The win was the first career varsity victory for coach Christopher Waddell. Diogo DaSilva made six saves to post the shutout and protect the early lead...
