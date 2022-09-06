ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tbs333
4d ago

You know the majority of white people in the country are either struggling to pay enormous taxes and mortgages or as in my case can't afford a home at all. Yet all this govenment concerns itself with are minorities. Then they wonder why resentment is building

