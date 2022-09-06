ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: NJ Man ‘admits’ to raping PSU student in her dorm

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after he raped a Penn State University student in her dorm, according to the charges filed.

According to Penn State University police, in June they received an online report about a rape that happened on April 27. The woman reported to police that she was out in downtown State College at The Lion’s Den bar with 20-year-old Jacob Tillman and a group of friends.

The woman said that she only had up to three drinks over the span of four hours, while Tillman, who was in the bar on a fake ID, was drinking to the point of being intoxicated, police reported.

The two then walked back to campus together at about 10:40 p.m., and when they were in the parking lot near the woman’s dorm, Tillman started to vomit. After she rushed him into the dorm’s bathroom, she decided to allow him to sleep on the floor instead of having him walk across campus, police said.

The student noted to police that she did want to get sleep that night because she had a final presentation in the morning.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she was lightly sleeping when she woke up to Tillman grabbing and groping her. Tillman then took her shorts off, and then he physically and sexually assaulted her while she repeatedly screamed for him to stop.

The woman reported to police that she felt a lot of pain when she was sexually assaulted by Tillman. She also said that she felt defeated and that at one point she just laid there frozen until he finished sexually assaulting her.

Police said that they were able to then obtain texts between the two, to which Tillman apologized and then tried to make it seem like he was too drunk to remember what happened. Police were also able to record a phone call between the two that Tillman admitted guilt in, according to the criminal complaint.

Then on Aug. 23 at Tillman’s apartment, police executed a search warrant for his phone and then transported him to the station for questioning.

In the interview with Tillman, police learned that after he used the fake ID to get in the bar, he had about nine drinks throughout the entire night. When the group left the bar, they went back to a friend’s apartment to smoke marijuana. Tillman then said that’s what he thinks “set him over” because he “doesn’t remember anything after that,” police noted in the complaint.

Tillman said to police he remembered telling the woman that he was okay and to leave him in the bathroom but nothing after that, and said that his next memory was waking up in her bed without pants on, the complaint reads.

In the interview, Tillman did admit to sexually assaulting the woman, but that he didn’t remember doing it, police said. Police also found activity reports on Tillman’s phone that put him at the student’s dorm.

Tillman faces felony charges of rape, sexual assault among other related charges.

Tillman is out on unsecured bail that is set at $100,000 while he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.

