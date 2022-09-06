ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Bucks County opens collection boxes for used needles, syringes

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles

As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septa#Hybrid Vehicles#Depots#Operating Environment
WHYY

Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary

A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise

Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

East Falls post office to reopen more than a year after Ida flooding

The East Falls neighborhood of northwest Philadelphia has been without its own post office for a year, since the building flooded during the remnants of Hurricane Ida. But the East Falls post office, which sits close to the Schuylkill River, is finally scheduled to reopen September 30, according to United States Postal Service spokesperson Paul Smith.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WHYY

City Council members call for extension of UC Townhomes HUD contract

Hundreds of protesters stopped traffic around City Hall as they rallied in support of University City Townhomes residents who have until October to find a new place to live. Residents demanded outside investors stop encroaching on housing properties within Philadelphia and called on the city to create a fund to preserve affordable housing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Photo gallery: The ‘Bee Beard’ returns to Philadelphia during the 2022 Honey Festival

Imagine you’re a knight in Game of Thrones — but your heavy helmet is made of honey bees. That’s how Don Shump describes the experience of wearing the ”‘Bee Beard,” an event that’s part of Philadelphia’s annual Honey Festival. A crowd of intrigued children gathered around Shump on Thursday evening at Glen Foerd, a Fairmount Park property along the Delaware River. Shump, a longtime Philadelphia beekeeper, tied the bees’ queen around his head and then waited for the roughly 15,000 bees to swarm his face, as he answered questions from his captivated audience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

New Calder museum plans revealed for the Parkway

Architectural plans have been released for a new museum coming to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway dedicated to a single artist: Alexander “Sandy” Calder. The $70 million Calder Gardens will be built opposite the Barnes Foundation, featuring a low-profile museum surrounded by extensive, landscaped gardens. The Calder Foundation hired the Pritzker-winning architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, and Dutch landscape architect Piet Ouldof to build a space specifically tailored to the work of the Modernist artist known for his kinetic mobiles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

National Liberty Museum shines a light on truth

Joseph Lozano Rodriguez invites you to bathe in the light of truth. The artist created an animated video mandala projected onto the floor at the top of the stairs of the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia’s Old City. The circular projection, roughly the diameter of your shoulders, cycles through four abstract movements corresponding to mind, body, spirit, and soul.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly’s Fringe Festival touts hundreds of daring, defying, delightful performances

The four-week-long 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival begins Thursday. This year’s catalog describes 200-plus performances as “daring, defiant, delightful, and downright innovative artistry you could hope for.”. FringeArts President and Producing Director Nick Stuccio says that description captures the zeitgeist of what lies ahead for audiences citywide. “Every year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy