This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
More than a million cars cross the Delaware River between New Castle, Delaware, and Pennsville, New Jersey, every month. Since the first span opened in 1951, more than one billion cars have crossed the twin span. All of that traffic over all those decades obviously results in lots of wear and tear.
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warns people not to even think about tampering with the upcoming midterm elections in the city. Krasner spoke out at an event announcing the increase in pay for election day officials, and past and present members of the City Commissioners talked about how they received threats during the past presidential election.
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. West Philadelphians are heartbroken after a beloved member of the community was killed by a stray bullet Friday afternoon in the Mill Creek section of the city.
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
Tuesday’s rainfall caused flash floods across the Philadelphia region, especially on the Schuylkill Expressway. According to the National Weather Service, the region saw anywhere from a quarter-inch to more than an inch of rainfall within a 24-hour period. Flooding was reported on I-76 by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation...
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
Lee Thompson sat in a pre-operative room, bundled in a blanket and socks, and played with an adult coloring book phone app to keep calm. She had slept well the night before and refused to let herself feel anxious — even though she was about to undergo an elective surgery that would be difficult to reverse.
Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
The East Falls neighborhood of northwest Philadelphia has been without its own post office for a year, since the building flooded during the remnants of Hurricane Ida. But the East Falls post office, which sits close to the Schuylkill River, is finally scheduled to reopen September 30, according to United States Postal Service spokesperson Paul Smith.
Hundreds of protesters stopped traffic around City Hall as they rallied in support of University City Townhomes residents who have until October to find a new place to live. Residents demanded outside investors stop encroaching on housing properties within Philadelphia and called on the city to create a fund to preserve affordable housing.
A new public art project is shining a light on the people who keep South Philadelphia’s iconic Italian Market thriving. The “Our Market” project aims to emphasize “the power of storytelling as a way to really connect with one another,” said artist Michelle Angela Ortiz, the project’s creator.
Two extra races will be added to ballots in Philadelphia this November. Council President Darrell Clarke has set up a pair of special elections to replace councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Cherelle Parker, who resigned their seats earlier this week to run for mayor. The special elections will be...
Imagine you’re a knight in Game of Thrones — but your heavy helmet is made of honey bees. That’s how Don Shump describes the experience of wearing the ”‘Bee Beard,” an event that’s part of Philadelphia’s annual Honey Festival. A crowd of intrigued children gathered around Shump on Thursday evening at Glen Foerd, a Fairmount Park property along the Delaware River. Shump, a longtime Philadelphia beekeeper, tied the bees’ queen around his head and then waited for the roughly 15,000 bees to swarm his face, as he answered questions from his captivated audience.
Another member of Philadelphia City Council has resigned, but this time there is no doubt that Maria Quiñones Sánchez is running for mayor of Philadelphia. Quiñones Sánchez came out and said it directly in an interview with WHYY News. “I am a candidate for mayor, the first official candidate in the historic election.”
Architectural plans have been released for a new museum coming to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway dedicated to a single artist: Alexander “Sandy” Calder. The $70 million Calder Gardens will be built opposite the Barnes Foundation, featuring a low-profile museum surrounded by extensive, landscaped gardens. The Calder Foundation hired the Pritzker-winning architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, and Dutch landscape architect Piet Ouldof to build a space specifically tailored to the work of the Modernist artist known for his kinetic mobiles.
Joseph Lozano Rodriguez invites you to bathe in the light of truth. The artist created an animated video mandala projected onto the floor at the top of the stairs of the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia’s Old City. The circular projection, roughly the diameter of your shoulders, cycles through four abstract movements corresponding to mind, body, spirit, and soul.
The four-week-long 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival begins Thursday. This year’s catalog describes 200-plus performances as “daring, defiant, delightful, and downright innovative artistry you could hope for.”. FringeArts President and Producing Director Nick Stuccio says that description captures the zeitgeist of what lies ahead for audiences citywide. “Every year,...
