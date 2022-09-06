Read full article on original website
Ben Sorrells Brooks, Jr.
Ben Sorrells Brooks, Jr., 77 of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2022. Mr. Brooks was born July 8, 1945, to the late Ben Sorrells Brooks Sr. and Frances Ginn Brooks. Ben served three years in the United States Navy as an Aircraft Mechanic. Mr. Brooks worked for the DeKalb County Police Dept. as a Police/Training Officer, where he met his wife Cecilia Huff Brooks. They married on October 23, 1982. He started Northeast Georgia Environmental Service, LLC. and later worked as a project manager for his cousin, Don Brooks, at Falling Waters Construction. After retiring he spent time with his family including watching grandchildren, helping his son start his own business and serving others at First Baptist Church of Cornelia and the Cornelia Soup Kitchen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother Mae “Macie” Newman Ginn.
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52, of Clarkesville, took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 09, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with Rev. Rickey Cureton, Rev. Dennis Wade, & Rev. Gelacio Carapia officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church in Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia.
Candlelight vigil commemorating 9/11 to be held Sunday in Cornelia
Sunday will be a day of reflection and remembrance as Americans honor the memories of those lost in the worst terror attacks ever committed on U.S. soil. On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists killed 2,977 people and injured over 25,000 more in a series of coordinated attacks using hijacked commercial airliners. The Grant-Reeves VFW Post 7720 in Cornelia will commemorate the occasion with a candlelight vigil at the Habersham County Veterans Wall of Honor in Cornelia.
Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank
The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
Dropped cigarette ignites house fire in Alto
A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.
Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun
A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting
A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
Arrest made in string of auto thefts, burglaries in Clarkesville
Clarkesville police have arrested a suspect in the recent rash of auto thefts and burglaries on the city’s south side. Police took Coty Hardman into custody Friday after executing search warrants at a home just outside city limits. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett says law enforcement located Hardman at...
Hoyt Street Bridge to close; Stonecypher to be made one way in effort to ease traffic congestion
Cornelia drivers, take note; some traffic changes you need to be aware of are coming later this month. The city commission on Tuesday approved new traffic flows on several sidestreets to help ease congestion. Effective September 27, drivers on South Main will no longer be able to cut through to...
