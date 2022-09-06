ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SP+ Predicts No. 21 BYU vs No. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SniOr_0hkQ22zG00

SP+ expects a close game between no. 9 Baylor and no. 21 BYU

BYU and Baylor, who were ranked no. 21 and no. 9 respectively in the latest AP poll , will battle on Saturday night in a preview of future Big 12 foes. Baylor will be the first top 10 team BYU has hosted at home in the independence era.

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week two. Each week, Connelly unveils score predictions for every game involving an FBS team. On Tuesday, Connelly cemented his prediction for BYU-Baylor.

SP+ gives BYU an 53% chance to beat Baylor with an expected final score of 26-25. At 53% win probability, SP+ is higher on the Cougars' chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU just a 42.4% chance to beat Baylor. The difference between the two predictions is likely the weighted value of returning production in the SP+ formula. Returning production, where BYU ranks first in the country, is one of the three pillars of the SP+ formula.

Nobody is higher on BYU than the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Cougars are 3.5-point favorites against Baylor according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 53.5, meaning the implied projected final score is 27-24 in favor of BYU.

BYU and Baylor kick off at 10:15 PM EST on ESPN. Below are other notable SP+ predictions for this week.

Notable Week Two SP+ Predictions

No. 24 Tennessee 37 - No. 17 Pitt 30

No. 10 USC 34 - Stanford 25

No. 12 Florida 27 - No. 20 Kentucky 27 (tossup)

No. 1 Alabama 39 - Texas 20

Comments / 3

 

College Football HQ

Baylor vs. BYU football preview, prediction

A future of what's to come in the Big 12 comes early this Saturday as Baylor goes on the road to BYU in a battle of top 25 ranked teams in Week 2 action. Baylor checks in at No. 9 in the latest AP football rankings, and BYU moved up to No. 21, both after easily winning their season opening games. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Espn#Las Vegas#American Football#College Football#Byu Byu#Ap#Byu Baylor#Fpi#Usc
kslsports.com

BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
kjzz.com

Digital ticket system goes down prior to multiple Utah football games

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Online ticketing platforms for multiple college football games in Utah caused issues for thousands of fans on Saturday. Brigham Young University shared on social media that BYUtickets.com was experiencing technical problems with the customer account management system. Their game at 8:15 p.m. against Baylor at LaVell Edwards Stadium, which seats over 63,000, was sold out.
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
ksl.com

BYU concludes investigation into Duke volleyball match, lifts ban on fan

PROVO — Brigham Young University has lifted a ban on the fan accused of using a racial slur during its Aug. 26 volleyball match against Duke and apologized to the fan, the university announced in a statement Friday as part of the conclusion to its investigation into the incident and the school's response.
