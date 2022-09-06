ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

FOX2Now

Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Purse stolen from Eureka senior facility tracked to High Ridge

Eureka Police are trying to get in touch with four people who reportedly live at a home on Golden Circle in High Ridge in connection with the theft of a purse, iPhone and Apple watch from a nursing facility. GPS was used to track the phone to the High Ridge home, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
FOX 2

Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
Arnold, MO
Arnold, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for allegedly assaulting another man over $1

A 41-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly punching another man outside a Phillips 66 gas station in Arnold during a dispute over $1. An officer ran after the alleged assailant, who was riding a bicycle, and took him into custody, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called to the gas...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Man severely burned in De Soto-area garage fire

A 30-year-old De Soto-area man suffered severe burns in a fire late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, said John Scullin, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District spokesman. He said De Soto Rural Fire got a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. about a...
DE SOTO, MO
advantagenews.com

Juvenile dies in Alton crash

A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis County burglar caught after cashing in $2,000 in lottery tickets

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after breaking into a Breckenridge Hills convenience store twice. Police say this burglar was caught after cashing in stolen lottery tickets. Joseph Scott, 22, is now charged with burglary, property damage, and stealing. According to a court document, Scott...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

1 dead after multi-car crash on I-44

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash on Interstate 44 early Sunday morning. The crash happened on I-44 near the Walnut exit at around 2:27 a.m. Police said three cars were involved in the crash. One person was found dead at the scene. Accident...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Metro East Star Online Newspaper

Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting

GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus

Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
FESTUS, MO

