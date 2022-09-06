Read full article on original website
Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton
ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Investigators say a 19-year-old woman...
myleaderpaper.com
Purse stolen from Eureka senior facility tracked to High Ridge
Eureka Police are trying to get in touch with four people who reportedly live at a home on Golden Circle in High Ridge in connection with the theft of a purse, iPhone and Apple watch from a nursing facility. GPS was used to track the phone to the High Ridge home, police reported.
Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
Missouri man accused of beating, fatally stabbing wife
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A Missouri man is accused of beating and stomping his wife before fatally stabbing her at a suburban St. Louis residence, authorities said. Gregory Smith III, 40, of Hazelwood, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child, KMOV-TV reported.
KMOV
Man convicted of shooting man pounding on his girlfriend’s home window
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After over four hours of deliberating, a jury convicted a 29-year-old man of shooting through a window at a man at his girlfriend’s home in 2021. Gregory Jarrett, 29, was convicted Sunday of assault and armed criminal action charges. Jarrett, who was out...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for allegedly assaulting another man over $1
A 41-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly punching another man outside a Phillips 66 gas station in Arnold during a dispute over $1. An officer ran after the alleged assailant, who was riding a bicycle, and took him into custody, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called to the gas...
myleaderpaper.com
Man severely burned in De Soto-area garage fire
A 30-year-old De Soto-area man suffered severe burns in a fire late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, said John Scullin, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District spokesman. He said De Soto Rural Fire got a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. about a...
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
KMOV
Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
Loved ones pay tribute to 23-year-old St. Louis man shot, killed inside market
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On a sunny, blue sky evening his family and friends should have been enjoying the summer night, but they weren't. Instead, those whose eyes filled with tears packed the parking lot outside Beverly Hills Supermarket near Natural Bridge Road and Avondale Avenue in north St. Louis county.
St. Louis County burglar caught after cashing in $2,000 in lottery tickets
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after breaking into a Breckenridge Hills convenience store twice. Police say this burglar was caught after cashing in stolen lottery tickets. Joseph Scott, 22, is now charged with burglary, property damage, and stealing. According to a court document, Scott...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash left one person dead early Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70, near mile marker 204.4. According to the crash report, the driver of a 2013...
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County. The first crash happened overnight on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Bryant Vetter, 30, of Wright City,...
5-hour-long standoff between police and suspect turns fatal
A five hour long police standoff with a man armed with a knife turns fatal when the suspect is shot and killed by police.
KMOV
1 dead after multi-car crash on I-44
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash on Interstate 44 early Sunday morning. The crash happened on I-44 near the Walnut exit at around 2:27 a.m. Police said three cars were involved in the crash. One person was found dead at the scene. Accident...
KMOV
‘I lost my baby:’ Mother loses 10-year-old in Bellefontaine Road crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Tiara Jackson could never have predicted such a tragedy would shake up her world forever. “I haven’t processed it, I’m not processing. I’m still in shock about it,” said Jackson. “I lost my baby. And now I have to learn how to move on and live without my baby.”
Grandfather moved by support after grandson killed in St. Louis while playing with gun
A toddler accidentally shot and killed himself while playing with a gun last week. The grandfather is calling on gun owners to lock it up.
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting
GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
myleaderpaper.com
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
