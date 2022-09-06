ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Metro Detroit cider mill opens for another season with a focus on tradition

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25x7tA_0hkQ1kVe00

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With Labor Day behind us, many say it's the unofficial kickoff to fall, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting a local cider mill?

"Our opening was fabulous," said Melanee Peltz Radner, co-owner of Franklin Cider Mill.

The Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills first opened its doors in 1837. It was a grist mill, the only one in Oakland County where a farmer could sell wheat for cash.

Today, the cider mill said they process between 8 and 12 hundred bushels of apples a season.

"Our apple cider is pure apples," said Radner. "It takes 60 apples to make one gallon of cider, if you can believe that. We press everything. And you can come watch the process where the apples get washed, they come down, everything is a phenomenal process."

It's a process that's been a family tradition for decades.

"It has been in my family for over 60 years," said Radner. "I'm the third generation, so to keep this around for as long as we have and to keep it going for generation to generation is our family's goal. It feels so good to get there opening day and see all the familiar faces."

Franklin Cider Mill is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., through November 27.

Click here to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVUFH_0hkQ1kVe00
The Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills first opened its doors in 1837. It was a grist mill, the only one in Oakland County where a farmer could sell wheat for cash. CBS Detroit

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Dally in the Alley is Back

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)- The annual Dally in the Alley Street fair is back and it celebrated its 45th year.  Dally in the Alley is a neighborhood celebration of local musicians, artists, restaurants, and vendors. It happens right in Cass Corridor and it has been for years. This year marks the return of the neighborhood treasure that has not been held since 2019."It's fabulous. I mean, I've been coming down since probably the eighties, so it's changed a lot. But it's great to just see this great mix of Detroit folks," said Matt Naud of Ann Arbor. The event showcased many different bands starting in the morning playing and into the night. "I like the atmosphere, the vibes. It's just like everybody is just like so friendly. Everybody is just like happy to be alive. It seems like," said Larry Sumler who recently moved to Detroit from Virginia. A Detroit-style festival with Detroit flavor. 
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Oakland County, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Government
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Government
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ford-Inspired burger, beer joint set to open second location in Metro-Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Ford Motor Company-inspired restaurant is opening a second metro-Detroit location, with more planned for the future. Ford's Garage is a burger and craft beer franchise that fuses vintage garage and prohibition themes.Founded in 2012 and franchised in 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Ford's Garage first entered the Detroit market in 2017 with a restaurant in Dearborn."As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company's rich history as one of America's most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience," said Billy...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Franklin Cider Mill#Labor Day
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy