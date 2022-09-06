Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
New microbrewery is coming to Southwest Florida
A microbrewery hangout spot is coming to Fort Myers. The Swamp Cat Brewing Company will be replacing the abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Swamp Cat team said they hope to have the brewery opened by February.
WINKNEWS.com
Friday night lights back in Southwest Florida as Lehigh Senior High faces Lake Gibson
Friday night lights are shining brightly once again at Lehigh Senior High in Southwest Florida. The lightning fans waited and waited for an hour and a half weather delay after, coincidentally, lightning was detected. But, unperturbed the fans eventually got to see their team face-off against Lake Gibson from Lakeland.
WINKNEWS.com
Harns Marsh Middle partners with Harry Chapin Food Bank to help students
A Lehigh Acres middle school is making sure its students don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from on the weekends. Harns Marsh Middle opened a new food storage and distribution center with the Harry Chapin Food Bank. School social workers will identify students in...
WINKNEWS.com
Golf tournament hosted to honor veterans ahead of 9/11
On Saturday, the Copperleaf Charitable Foundation is hosting a golf tournament for veterans at the Copperleaf community in Estero. The organization is hosting it this weekend because 9/11 is a trigger for many veterans and they want to do all they can to help raise money for programs to help vets.
WINKNEWS.com
Volunteers needed for United Way ReadingPals program
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is recruiting volunteers for the United Way ReadingPals program to read with PreK to 2nd graders at 12 school sites in Lee County. ReadingPals offers volunteers an opportunity to build meaningful relationships with young children while helping them improve their social-emotional development and early literacy skills, according to a press release from the United Way.
WINKNEWS.com
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
WINKNEWS.com
Performance Optimal Health for sports-related injuries
In this Gulfshore Business report, Southwest Florida is going to have another option to treat sports-related injuries. A new physical therapy business just opened but it’s not really new. If you’re coming off a sports injury or looking to prevent one you might want to check out Performance Optimal Health.
WINKNEWS.com
Update on blue-green algae in Little Lake Michigan Canal
The blue-green algae in the Little Lake Michigan Canal appears to have been broken up by the recent heavy rain. Just because it is no longer visible on the surface, experts say that doesn’t mean that it’s gone. A resident who lives near the canal pointed out the...
WINKNEWS.com
Brotherhood Ride holds stair climb, bike ride event to honor 9/11 first responders
The country is gathering Sunday to remember the lives of nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11 21 years ago. Brotherhood Ride is hosting the first ever 9/11 memorial climb at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. There will also be a bicycle ride and an exotic car rally so the community can come out and support the families of the 9/11 heroes.
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte American Legion holds 9/11 remembrance, honors WWII veteran
Port Charlotte American Legion Post 110 is remembering those who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, on Sunday. The American Legion remembrance ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at 3152 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte, with bell ringings at the time each of the planes crashed into the twin towers, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area
The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Natural Resources monitors blue-green algae bloom growth
The blue-green algae bloom that appears to be growing is getting interest from the state level. Lee County Natural Resources staff said they are continuing to monitor the canal in North Fort Myers where algae is present. Trinity Allen, a Master’s student at FGCU said, “Oh gosh. Okay yeah, that’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered storms and below-average heat to end the workweek
High temperatures will barely crack into the 90s in many Southwest Florida locations. These below-average temperatures will come as a result of our mostly cloudy conditions. Boaters will not be treated to great water conditions. One to two-foot wave heights and moderate chop is expected within our bays. Scattered rain...
WINKNEWS.com
September 9 projected day the U.S reaches one million organ transplants
September 9 is projected to be ‘the’ day a major milestone when the U.S reaches the world record of one million organ transplants. Sometime today, somewhere in the U.S, someone will join a select club that includes Cheryl Abraham. Cheryl Abraham, an organ transplant recipient said, “well, I’ve...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida handyman convicted of grand theft after failing to complete work
A handyman is now a convicted felon. A judge found Dwayne Staron guilty of grand theft after he got paid to work on a Cape Coral couple’s home but ran off with the money. Staron won’t do prison time but will be sentenced to probation, among other things.
WINKNEWS.com
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Jail is refusing to take inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Lee County Jail is refusing to take more inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions. The jail issued a memo to police departments saying it’s still operating under COVID-19 restrictions. That means they will take suspects accused of violent felonies and DUIs. A police officer who doesn’t want to...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash in North Fort Myers Friday night
A deadly crash in North Fort Myers happened Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on Bayshore Road and Hart Road in North Fort Myers. A 72-year-old man traveling on a motorcycle died, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the motorcyclist...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman accused of defrauding business after two Botox injections
A woman who got Botox injections defrauded a cosmetic surgery center in the City of Naples for the second time on Thursday. According to the Naples Police Department, Collier County resident Exojaine Balbosa, 44, got Botox on Aug. 24. She paid for the injections with stolen credit card information from a victim living in a different state.
