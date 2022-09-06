ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Comments / 0

Related
walterborolive.com

Edisto Shag Festival lights up island on Labor Day Weekend

One of the state’s first shaggers and author of Boogie Woogie Beats, Dino Thompson, has said of the iconic dance, “We started dancing like we talked to girls at the beach-laid back, slow and easy.”. Bay Creek Park took on that laid back vibe this Labor Day weekend...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Barefoot Landing to host 6th annual SeptemberFest!

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach

Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Lifestyle
Murrells Inlet, SC
Society
wpde.com

Ghost tours coming soon to Downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Downtown Alive is proud to present. The Conway Ghost Walk will return next month with old tales of the Low Country. On Oct. 20, 21 and 22 professional storytellers will guide guests through the shadowy streets of Downtown Conway. This year the walk travels...
CONWAY, SC
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is one of the best beaches on the east coast of the United States, which is distinguished above all by its fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean, its calm waters and its fine white sand of great quality. It's perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are also plenty of rides so the whole family can have a great time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamian#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Brookgreen Gardens#Dance#West African
kiss951.com

South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale

Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wpde.com

Local woman speaks out about homelessness in Myrtle Beach, city's downtown renovation plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach plans to add more housing to the downtown area. They said this is a part of their Arts and Innovation Project. The city's multi-million dollar revitalization plan goes in depth about new living spaces, a community park, and a community hub they plan to add downtown. But in that presentation, there was no mention of how the city plans to accommodate the homeless population.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers

It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Old Gold Black

Beach Weekend coolers are holding us back

The scene is set as follows: you’re lying face down in a green-water Myrtle Beach pool, the muffled sound of “Pepas” by Farruko, your going-out anthem, blares through a waterlogged speaker. All that remains in your memory is the beautiful cooler that you painted instead of doing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall

Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy