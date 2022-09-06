Read full article on original website
Related
walterborolive.com
Edisto Shag Festival lights up island on Labor Day Weekend
One of the state’s first shaggers and author of Boogie Woogie Beats, Dino Thompson, has said of the iconic dance, “We started dancing like we talked to girls at the beach-laid back, slow and easy.”. Bay Creek Park took on that laid back vibe this Labor Day weekend...
Barefoot Landing to host 6th annual SeptemberFest!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach. […]
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach
Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
wpde.com
LIST: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand this weekend
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — On September 11, 2001, the United States was struck by a tragedy that shook the entire country. More than 3,000 lives were taken after the twin tower attacks in New York City and the pentagon attack in Washington D.C. Anniversaries are held nationwide, including several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Ghost tours coming soon to Downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Downtown Alive is proud to present. The Conway Ghost Walk will return next month with old tales of the Low Country. On Oct. 20, 21 and 22 professional storytellers will guide guests through the shadowy streets of Downtown Conway. This year the walk travels...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Myrtle Beach in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is one of the best beaches on the east coast of the United States, which is distinguished above all by its fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean, its calm waters and its fine white sand of great quality. It's perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are also plenty of rides so the whole family can have a great time.
620 Prince, a luxury bed and breakfast in Georgetown, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. 620 Prince in Georgetown, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Situated along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast in Georgetown, South Carolina, 620 Prince combines sophisticated charm and modern renovation in an 1882 coastal home.
The Post and Courier
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale
Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
wfxb.com
MB Harley-Davidson 9/11 Memorial Ride Expected to Draw Thousands to Community Events
Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson is gearing up for the 911 Memorial ride this weekend. Jenn Deluca shares how the 9/11 ride on Sunday is a community-wide event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Local woman speaks out about homelessness in Myrtle Beach, city's downtown renovation plan
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach plans to add more housing to the downtown area. They said this is a part of their Arts and Innovation Project. The city's multi-million dollar revitalization plan goes in depth about new living spaces, a community park, and a community hub they plan to add downtown. But in that presentation, there was no mention of how the city plans to accommodate the homeless population.
paradiseresortmb.com
Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers
It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
Old Gold Black
Beach Weekend coolers are holding us back
The scene is set as follows: you’re lying face down in a green-water Myrtle Beach pool, the muffled sound of “Pepas” by Farruko, your going-out anthem, blares through a waterlogged speaker. All that remains in your memory is the beautiful cooler that you painted instead of doing...
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Mustang Week returns in 2023, but closer to North Myrtle Beach area
Mustang Week will return to the North Myrtle Beach area in 2023 despite statements made by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and the future cancellation of the event by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in 2022. “Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve...
wpde.com
21 years later: Former Horry Co. medic holds stair climb event to honor fallen 9/11 heroes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Each year, people across the United States come together and vow to never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, when 24,000 gallons of jet fuel ignited the World Trade Center killing more than 2,000 people and more than 300 first responders. A way...
myhorrynews.com
5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall
Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
Comments / 0