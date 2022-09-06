Wilderness Youth Project Free Nature Play Day to Be Held in Santa Barbara on October 1

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
80 More Rooms at the Hilton?
It should come as no surprise that the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort’s recently proposed expansion has stirred up controversy. This is just another chapter in a longstanding Santa Barbara tradition: one in which environmentally challenged developments can eventually be made acceptable, but only if the developer is willing to negotiate — sometimes for years — with government staff and activist organizations.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development
Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the old Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
Santa Barbara Independent
Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum has Reopened
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has announced that Casa de la Guerra, located at 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, California, 93101, is open to the public weekly from Thursday through Sunday, Noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+) and free for SBTHP Advocates (members), SNAP/EBT & CalFresh cards, and children under the age of 16. Visitors receive reciprocal admission at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Farewell to the Beloved Dr. Fenzi
A message sent on behalf of the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics’ Board of Directors:. This week marked a new beginning for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) as we welcomed our new CEO, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, but it also marks the culmination of a remarkable career in medicine for our beloved Dr. Charles Fenzi. When anyone thinks of SBNC, they think of Dr. Fenzi. His warm personal style, eternal optimism, and genuine kindness to everyone are impossible to resist. Dr. Fenzi has been serving our Santa Barbara community and leading SBNC for over a decade, first as Chief Medical Officer starting in 2012, and then as CEO/CMO since 2015.
Santa Barbara Independent
Barbara Robertson Set to Retire as CEO of Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Capping an impactful, three-decade career in the area’s nonprofit sector, Barbara Robertson has announced her retirement as president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective December 31. A search for her successor will commence immediately.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Labors of Love in Santa Barbara
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 4, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Happy Labor Day weekend, all! I braved the heat this week to visit an open house in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Join Us for Coastal Cleanup Day and Bulky Items Collection Event on Saturday, September 17￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 8, 2022 – Become part of the solution to ocean pollution. Join us for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17th! Here is a video invitation from City of Goleta staff. Coastal Cleanup Day is the largest volunteer effort in California; it is a day to give back to the ocean, beaches, and creeks that make Santa Barbara County such a wonderful place to live. Get outside, enjoy nature, and remove marine debris from our beaches and waterways.
Santa Barbara Independent
Thanks, Nick
Thanks to Nick Welsh for his article on Richard Parker and the News & Review/Independent. Who else could put together such a clear look back over the history of Parker and the paper. For me he conjured up images of many pillars of Santa Barbara’s proud liberal heritage — the...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Omicron Vaccine Arrives to Santa Barbara
Though new cases of COVID-19 continue to afflict people every day, the rate has been slowing since mid-July in California and Santa Barbara County. As well, the new updated vaccine developed for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains has made its way to pharmacies and doctors’ offices in recent days after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use on an emergency basis at the end of August.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sniff-and-Scratch Pest Prevention
Every morning, Monday through Friday, Chris Tyler takes her dog Doomis ― an 8-and-a-half-year-old black Lab/shepherd mix ― to the Post Office, FedEx, UPS, or OnTrac, where they hang out together in front of conveyor belts carrying tens of thousands of packages. Tyler works for the Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Independent
Riding the Storm with Queen Elizabeth, Santa Barbara-Style
When Queen Elizabeth II invited President Reagan to go horseback riding during his trip to Britain, he suggested they go riding in Santa Barbara so he could show her his ranch horses. The Queen and Prince Philip were scheduled to visit Reagan’s ranch on March 1, 1983. It was...
Santa Barbara Independent
General Rain Advisory for Countrywide Beaches by Environmental Health Services
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – With rainfall predicted across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Current estimates project rainfall starting this evening today through Sunday in Santa Barbara County. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pacifica, Luca, and Hazel
Pacifica is a 5-year-old brown tabby female cat. She has expensive tastes and was found lounging around one of our local resorts. This diva is now looking for a new staff to spoil her with love and attention. Gratuitous play will be expected. All of our cats are neutered or...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Claus Lane’s Cannabis Store
Regarding the issue of a cannabis shop at Santa Claus Lane, which the Planning Commission approved on Wednesday, I would like to comment as a co-owner of PORCH, a home and garden shop, for 12 years, six of which were spent on Santa Claus Lane. Yes, exactly in the same space planned for a cannabis retail store.
Santa Barbara Independent
Last Chance to Provide Input on Goleta’s Economic Future Survey
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 8, 2022 – Be part of shaping Goleta’s economic future. The City is in the process of creating a new Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan and needs feedback from the entire community – businesses, non-profits, organizations, residents, visitors, and anyone who has a stake in the economic future of Goleta. We hope you will take a moment NOW to fill out this survey before it closes on September 12, 2022 (extended date). The survey is available at:
Santa Barbara Independent
9/11 Remembrance
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Twenty-one years ago, on September 11, 2001, the United States was attacked when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington DC, and another in a Pennsylvania field. We will never forget the terrible tragedy that occurred that day.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Reunion of the 144th
To celebrate our fellowship and our mission, the 1/144 Field Artillery Battalion, California National Guard veterans held a reunion BBQ at Bishop Diego High School on 27 August 2022. It marked the 105th anniversary of the founding of the first local National Guard unit in Santa Barbara in 1917. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Extended Flex Alert Issued for Today as Heat Wave Continues
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The heat wave is almost over but the extreme heat conditions continue to put stress on the grid. The ISO extended the time for today’s #FlexAlert to 3-10 p.m. because there are projected market deficiencies during that time.
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspected DUI Collision in Santa Barbara Leaves Three Injured; Driver Arrested
A driver — reportedly under the influence of alcohol — crashed his Ford Focus into a retaining wall while exiting the freeway at a “high rate of speed” early Friday morning, leaving himself and two passengers injured, according to Santa Barbara Police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
