ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sophie Cunningham's pandemic novel admits literature can't save us – but treasures it for trying

By Meg Brayshaw, John Rowe Lecturer in Australian Literature, University of Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgxgF_0hkQ1DZn00
Author provided

“How good are novels!” So thinks protagonist Alice Fox in This Devastating Fever , the third novel from former publisher Sophie Cunningham. Alice is preparing to chair a panel at a writers’ festival, just as Covid-19 hits the headlines in March 2020.

The exclamation is slightly hysterical: do books and stories really matter when a deadly disease is sweeping the globe? Months later, in the grim, dark days of 2021, Alice’s worries are buttressed by a prize-winning author, who muses “maybe novel writing won’t even exist after the pandemic”.

Review: This Devastating Fever – Sophie Cunningham (Ultimo)

This Devastating Fever, Cunningham’s first novel since Bird (2008), is ostensibly about Leonard Woolf – the author, publisher and would-be politician most famous for being Virginia’s husband – and Alice, the writer who is attempting to craft a novel about him. Most importantly, though, it is a novel about novels, about their weight and worth in a complicated world.

Big ideas, but not a polemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x97ln_0hkQ1DZn00

In recent years, the novel form has been forced to fight for legitimacy on multiple fronts. Against attention spans hobbled by (take your pick) social media, eco-anxiety or long Covid. Against the systematic defunding of the arts and humanities departments. Against suspicion that writing and reading fiction are particularly frivolous pursuits at a time of (take your pick) ecological collapse, economic downturn, war, pandemic and the decline of democracy. To all these concerns, This Devastating Fever is a powerful but finely drawn riposte.

I spend a significant portion of my time reading, teaching and thinking about novels. But I don’t think I’ve read a creative work quite this aware of so many contemporary conversations about what the form can and should be.

This Devastating Fever engages with the tricky relationship between fiction and non-fiction and the question of how literature engages with climate change. It also asks what it means to represent the past ethically, and what historical fiction might offer the future.

But for all its big ideas, This Devastating Fever is not a polemic or a tract: it is wry and clever and earnest – and yes, devastating when it needs to be. If the novel slips occasionally into a more essayistic mode, Cunningham is such an accomplished stylist that it is easy to forgive these lapses.

Cunningham proves that novels of ideas don’t need to be dour. This Devastating Fever is often very funny, as when Alice, irritated by her agent Sarah’s demand for more scintillating details of the Bloomsbury group’s infamous couplings , composes a dot point “SEX LIST or Who Fucked Who”, to which Sarah responds, via email, “it would be more grammatically correct to ask who fucked whom”.

Read more: Painting in circles and loving in triangles: the Bloomsbury Group's queer ways of seeing

An era of disasters

The novel is anchored by two interwoven narratives, neither told chronologically. It follows Leonard from 1904, the year he went as a very young man to then-Ceylon as a colonial administrator, to 1969 and his death. And it follows Alice, from when she begins the novel in 2004 (when Sri Lanka was devastated by the Indian Ocean tsunami ) to her attempt to finish it in 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

Despite their many differences, Leonard and Alice are united in their sense that they are living, as Cunningham wrote in a 2020 essay , in an “era of disasters”, and a belief – sometimes faint but never fully surrendered – that there is meaning to be made by writing about, and in spite of, catastrophe.

Since 2016, when Amitav Ghosh declared the modern novel incapable of properly representing climate change, a wave of fiction has attempted to prove him wrong. This Devastating Fever joins a small but significant body of renovated historical fictions that range non-chronologically across time to show humans’ far-reaching impact on the earth.

Richard Powers won commercial and critical success with the form in The Overstory (2018). Bestselling writers Anthony Doerr (in Cloud Cuckoo Land , 2021) and Hanya Yanagihara ( To Paradise , 2022) have attempted it. What makes Cunningham’s iteration different is that through Alice, who never stops feeling anxious about the legitimacy of her project and her capacity as a novelist, Cunningham lets us behind the curtain to see how the fiction gets made.

Autofiction and blurred lines

It is tempting to characterise the part of the novel focused on Alice – who is similar, but pointedly not identical to Cunningham – as autofiction , a term coined in the 1970s to describe certain French works that combined autobiographical and fictional elements. Today, autofiction sells well, while regularly attracting dissent .

Cunningham playfully evokes and denies the label. Readers are told that during her novel’s long gestation, Alice debates whether “Alice, who was, in one iteration of the manuscript, called ‘The Author’ should and could exist”. Cunningham reminds us that writers have always blurred the boundaries of fiction and non-fiction: Leonard Woolf’s The Wise Virgins (1914), a memoir masquerading as a novel, caused some distress to the friends and family he fictionalised.

Through Alice, Cunningham comments on the precariousness that comes of trying to live a creative life within our fragile arts ecosystem. But writing and reading remain as vital to Alice in the 2000s as they were to Leonard more than a century earlier.

This Devastating Fever is a love letter to the global writing fraternity – quotations from writers pepper the text – and to the archive; to the slow, good work of research, which becomes a way for Alice to (literally) speak with the dead. She is regularly visited by “Imaginary Leonard” and “Ghost Virginia”, who comment on the manuscript in progress.

The phenomenon of contemporary writers reanimating modernism’s major figures, methods and concerns (though few as playfully as Cunningham’s apparitions) is widespread enough for critics, including David James and Urmila Seshagiri, to call it “ metamodernism ”. Virginia Woolf in particular has generated experimental, hybrid fictions, like Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Hours (1998) and Olivia Laing’s environmental memoir/biography To The River (2011).

The Hours.

Contemporary writers and artists of colour have returned to Woolf’s work, alert to the complexities of race and class it often omitted. Between 2009 and 2014, artist Kabe Wilson rearranged the 37,971 words of Woolf’s proto-feminist tract A Room of One’s Own (1929) to create “ Of One Woman or So by Olivia N’Gowfri ” (both the title and author name are anagrams of the originals). In this novella, a young, mixed-race Cambridge University student grapples with the invisibility of race and class in institutional and canonical literary studies.

Earlier this year, Michelle Cahill returned to Mrs Dalloway (1925) in Daisy and Woolf , exploring the undercurrents of race and imperialism in Woolf’s novel. Like Cunningham, she considers what it means to write and read ethically in contemporary life.

Read more: Friday essay: empathy or division? On the science and politics of storytelling

The Woolfs

Virginia Woolf is a forceful presence in This Devastating Fever. Cunningham captures her racism and her snobbery, her trauma and her genius – and her dependence on the man who sometimes clumsily, but always valiantly nursed her and nurtured her creativity. It is this man, Leonard, who is the beating heart of the novel.

Cunningham works hard to neither romanticise nor demonise a man who “disliked fascists, gave apples to children, and liked leopards”, but also “once almost beat a horse to death and who tenaciously argued and truth-told until all around him were beaten or bored into submission”.

When we meet him, young Leonard is just realising the terrible absurdity of his role as a cog in the colonial machine. The novel neither forgives nor excuses his complicity. Cunningham connects the imperial project Leonard was involved in to the 1-in-6 inland vertebrates at risk of extinction in contemporary Sri Lanka, and with Australia’s detainment of the Nadesalingam family , which has only just come to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiPdE_0hkQ1DZn00
Virginia and Leonard Woolf.

One of my favourite pieces of recent non-fiction writing is Cunningham’s essay “The Age of Loneliness”, from her collection City of Trees (2019). It is about Ranee, the first elephant in Australia, and her long walk from Port Melbourne to the Royal Park Zoo in 1883. Even as Cunningham builds a larger theme about cruelty and loss in the Anthropocene, her portrait of Ranee is deeply felt and essentially true.

This Devastating Fever is full of similarly well-drawn animals: cats and a pandemic kitten, Bogong moths gathered around a light bulb, Leonard’s series of much-loved spaniels, a Marmoset named Mitz at whose death I shed actual tears. These animals are there to show the debt we owe to the non-human creatures whose planet we are destroying. In one scene, a diminishing number of flamingos rising from a lake take us forward from 1910 to 2005, their “flight feathers cutting through time” – but there is nothing instrumental about how they are written.

It is not always easy to write non-human beings into the very-human form of the novel, but Cunningham fits animals into her narrative like they fit in everyday life: with the rightness and naturalness of a pet curling up at one’s feet, or bees clustering around flowers in the front garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TnOH_0hkQ1DZn00
Cunningham fits animals into her narrative like they fit into everyday life, from Bogong moths to a pandemic kitten. rawpixel

In many ways, Alice Fox and Leonard Wo(o)lf are of the same genus: they are both writers attempting to do their best by others, in the midst of what seems like the end of the world. Leonard’s role as a carer for Virginia is well-trodden but often misunderstood territory, which Cunningham writes with originality. It’s mirrored by the relationship between Alice and Hen, a beloved friend who unwillingly enters a nursing home with dementia .

Read more: If animals could speak, would we understand them?

Caring and what we owe

Caring, ultimately, is what this novel is about. It asks what caring means and explores how hard it can be to act with care in complicated circumstances. This Devastating Fever contains the joy and pain and terror of caring deeply for another living thing: whether a loved one whose mind is failing, or cicadas destined to be incinerated in the Black Summer fires. It is also about the need to read carefully, write carefully, and think carefully – about the past and how we respond to it, and about what we owe the dead, the living, and the future.

Leonard Woolf always claimed to live by the motto “nothing matters”, because in the great warp and weft of cosmological time, human beings are only a tiny blip. “It doesn’t matter,” his imaginary avatar says to Alice, about her novel. “We don’t matter. Nothing really does.”

In line with this sentiment, Alice never really reconciles the anxiety she feels over her project, and Cunningham offers no grand affirmation of the power and purpose of the novel form. But a good novel – and This Devastating Fever is a very good novel – doesn’t need to justify its existence so directly. The reader already knows.

“We can’t save them, can we?” Alice asks Imaginary Leonard at one point. Her question is ostensibly about Virginia and Hen, but could just as feasibly be about animals, reading and writing, the earth. Leonard doesn’t reply, but Cunningham’s novel answers for him: maybe not, but there is infinite grace in the trying.

Meg Brayshaw does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

'The entire industry is based on hunches': is Australian publishing an art, a science or a gamble?

Jason Epstein was the publisher and editor of authors such as Norman Mailer, Vladimir Nabokov, Philip Roth and Gore Vidal. In his 2001 book, Book Business, he described how the once-relaxed Random House – where authors frequented the publishing office (and sometimes slept there), and where editors had stronger relationships with their authors than they did their colleagues – metamorphosed during the 1990s into a corporate powerhouse. Three decades later, publishing appears much less intimate than it was. And a proposed merger of two of the “big five” publishers – Penguin Random House (itself made up of two big publishers,...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Beloved Balmoral: Elizabeth leaves Highlands for last time

LONDON (AP) — When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch’s final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year. The sprawling estate in the Scottish Highlands west of Aberdeen was a place where Elizabeth rode her beloved horses, picnicked, and pushed her children around the grounds on tricycles and wagons, setting aside the formality of Buckingham Palace. “When … she goes through those (Balmoral) gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside,” said the Rev. David Barr, of Glenmuick Church in nearby Ballater. “And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great gran — and aunty — and be normal.’’ It was a transformation that took place every summer, when the royal family would spend much of August and September at the estate that has been a royal bolt-hole since 1852, when Prince Albert bought it for his wife, Queen Victoria.
U.K.
TheConversationAU

Charles has been proclaimed king. But who is Charles the man?

Charles Philip Arthur George, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, has finally ascended the throne as King Charles III. As Prince of Wales, Charles has been there for as long as many of us can remember; every major moment in his life, from his birth through to his marriages and parenting of two sons, his public declarations about architecture, environmental sustainability and so on have been paraded before us in a regular drip feed of media coverage. And yet, many Australians feel as if they know little about Charles the man. ...
U.K.
TheConversationAU

Appropriate for King Charles to remain strong voice on climate change: Albanese

Anthony Albanese has said it would be appropriate for King Charles to continue his advocacy on the challenge of climate change. “That’s a matter for him, of course,” Albanese said on Sunday. But “in my view that would be appropriate”. “I think dealing with the challenge of climate change shouldn’t be seen as a political issue – it should be seen as an issue that is about humanity and about our very quality of life and survival as a world,” he told the ABC. “This is a big threat and King Charles has identified that for a long period...
QUEEN ELIZABETH II
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cunningham
Person
Sarah
Person
Hanya Yanagihara
Person
Leonard Woolf
Person
Olivia Laing
Person
Amitav Ghosh
Person
Anthony Doerr
Person
Richard Powers
Person
Virginia Woolf
TheConversationAU

The Australian Gothic

The score (composition by Bryony Marks) creates a haunting, atmospheric quality, and the series works in classic Gothic tropes: a ghostly landscape, an isolated rural setting marked by decay, themes of entrapment and claustrophobia, and an unresolved past intruding on the present. It represents a contemporary take on the Australian...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of the Queen's death?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted many people, perhaps for the first time, to wonder: what happens now, legally? In fact, there are clear rules around succession and how it plays out in Australia. Because Queen Elizabeth has lived a long time, there has been a lot of planning for the transition to the new King. The change is automatic Legally, there does not need to be anything done in Australia to result in the change from queen to king. That happens automatically as soon as a monarch dies. When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles immediately became King of...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
TheConversationAU

Why do we mourn people we don't know?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted public displays of grief around the world – from public gatherings at Buckingham Palace in London, and condolences from world leaders, to individuals reflecting on social media about what she meant to them. Of course, the vast majority of people grieving or acknowledging the queen’s passing will have never met her in person. So is this outpouring of grief of someone we don’t know any different to mourning someone we were close to? There are some similarities and some stark differences. There’s also a tussle emerging over how the queen is remembered, which can potentially...
U.K.
TheConversationAU

The Queen has left her mark around the world. But not all see it as something to be celebrated

From the very beginning, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign was deeply connected to Britain’s global empire and the long and bloody processes of decolonisation. Indeed, she became Queen while on a royal visit to Kenya in 1952. After she left, the colony descended into one of the worst conflicts of the British colonial period. Declaring a state of emergency in October 1952, the British would go on to kill tens of thousands of Kenyans before it was over. Is it possible to disentangle the personal attributes of a gentle and kindly woman from her role as the crowned head of a declining...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Literature#Pandemic
TheConversationAU

What happens to Australia's money now the Queen has died? And why are leaders' faces on coins anyway?

Since the introduction of decimal coinage in 1966, about 15 billion Australian coins have been minted with an image of Queen Elizabeth II. Many of us fondly associate her image with Australian coins, and for most of us it’s all we have ever known (on one side of our money, at least). Of all the changes that lie ahead now the queen has died, one of the most conspicuous, and to some the most jarring, will be that our new coins will soon be adorned with a portrait of King Charles III. What happens now? Tradition holds that each British monarch’s portrait on coins...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
TheConversationAU

True crime entertainment like The Teacher's Pet can shine a light on cold cases - but does it help or hinder justice being served?

Listeners of the true crime podcast Teacher’s Pet were vindicated last Tuesday when 74-year-old Chris Dawson was found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette in Sydney nearly 40 years ago. Dawson was convicted based on overwhelming circumstantial evidence in a judge-only trial. The publicity brought about by the podcast is widely seen as the catalyst to Dawson’s conviction. While Dawson’s conviction may seem like a win for investigative journalism, it remains unclear whether true crime entertainment – from podcasts to Netflix specials – can regularly play a tangible role in achieving justice. Prosecutions aren’t easy While pop culture can shift public perceptions,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Heat 2, the book sequel to Michael Mann's film, is 'fundamentally bizarre' – but superb

There is something fundamentally bizarre about Heat 2. It’s a sequel, as its name suggests, to writer-director Michael Mann’s classic cops and robbers film, Heat, from 1995. But it’s a novel. And let’s face it, novelisations – the products of media corporations looking to open more avenues for exploiting their product – are notoriously bad. They’re one rung above Mills & Boon in the publishing/literary hierarchy, virtually glossier versions of fan fiction. Review: Heat 2 – Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (HarperCollins) Heat 2’s strangeness is perhaps best epitomised by the coupling of actors’ names with character mentions on the book’s blurb...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheConversationAU

Meghan Markle's podcast sparked a global discussion around colourism. What is it and how does it look in Australia?

If you’s white, you’s all right If you’s brown, stick around But if you’s black, oh brother Get back, get back, get back Big Bill Broonzy ‘Black, Brown and White Blues’ It takes a celebrity During a recent podcast from Meghan Markle’s weekly series Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex briefly riffed with Mariah Carey about their shared experiences of “colourism”. Apparently, to some Markle watchers she was too black. To others, she was too white. And for many, she was neither black nor white. According to Markle, the interest in her mixed-race heritage only became weaponised against her after she married a white prince. The hierarchy of...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

World's earliest evidence of a successful surgical amputation found in 31,000-year-old grave in Borneo

Modern medicine seems to advance with time thanks to research breakthroughs. Hence it’s often thought that further into the past, only simpler medical practices existed. The medical expertise of foraging communities such as hunter-gatherers has been thought to be rudimentary and unchanging. It’s been argued that shifts towards settled agricultural life within the past 10,000 years were what created new health problems and advances in medical culture; this includes surgery. Published today in the journal Nature, we report a discovery shattering this longstanding trope of popular imagination – the skeleton of a young adult from Borneo whose lower left leg was amputated...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Barbara Ehrenreich never stopped trying to change the world

We’ve just lost one of the world’s finest writers about inequality and class – and the business of being alive in the United States today. Barbara Ehrenreich, best known for her “classic of social justice literature”, Nickel and Dimed, died on Thursday, aged 81. Ehrenreich grew up in a working-class, “strong union” family, with blue-collar roots. (Her father was a copper miner, who later earned a PhD and became an executive; her mother was a homemaker.) She wrote more than 20 books about the human condition and subjected experience – frequently her own – to forensic examination. She probed the familiar...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

Male artists dominate galleries. Our research explored if it’s because ‘women don’t paint very well’ – or just discrimination

In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited in major collections are by men. The most expensive painting by a female artist – Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 – does not even rank among the 100 most expensive paintings ever sold. Why is women’s art valued so much less than art by men? Some economists have suggested the...
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy