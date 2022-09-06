Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Early volleyball opens district with four-set victory over Comanche
COMANCHE – The Early Lady Horns kicked off District 8-3A volleyball action with a 29-27, 25-20, 11-25, 25-20 triumph over Comanche Saturday afternoon. Early (8-10, 1-0) was led offensively by Dakota Barksdale with seven kills, Stoney Laughlin with six, Trinity Torrez with three, Matty Boswell and Averey Horton with two, and Gabby Leal and Jenna Hataway with one apiece.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions fall in straight sets at Midland Christian
MIDLAND – The Brownwood Lady Lions were unable to string together their first win streak of the season, as they followed Tuesday’s four-set home victory over Gatesville with three three-set loss Friday at Midland Christian, 25-22, 25-9, 25-10. Brownwood received four kills each from Ibis Alvarado and Ava Choate, two from Miranda Northcutt, and one each from Emma Ringer and Kassidy Wooten.
brownwoodnews.com
Early unable to derail Comanche in 49-40 loss
COMANCHE – The Early Longhorns were dealt a second straight defeat as the Comanche Indians once again proved they are no fluke with a 49-40 homecoming victory Friday night. Coming off a 51-14 home loss to Tolar last week, Early (1-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter, only for Comanche (3-0) to respond with five second-quarter touchdowns to open a 35-14 halftime advantage. The Indians then carried a 49-34 edge into the fourth period, where the Longhorns’ rally came up short.
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs pummels Grape Creek, 53-6, to notch first victory
GRAPE CREEK – Following two losses in which Bangs faded as the game progressed, the Dragons secured their first victory of 2022 in dominant fashion Friday night, controlling the Grape Creek Eagles from start to finish in a 53-6 road triumph. Bangs (1-2) racked up 383 yards of total...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Subvarsity Lions football teams collect three more victories
The three Brownwood Lions subvarsity football teams improved to a combined 8-1 on the season by sweeping their three foes Thursday. Reports on each game are as follows:. The Brownwood JV Lions improved to the 3-0 on the season with a 34-6 victory over Burnet at Gordon Wood Stadium. Brownwood’s...
brownwoodnews.com
George Fox outlasts Howard Payne in 42-39 decision
Looking to make noise on the national level, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets fell short in their bid for a crucial non-conference victory as the Oregon-based George Fox Bruins left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 42-39 win Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-0 in ASC) were forced into catch-up...
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs volleyball upends Merkel in straight sets
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons secured a second straight non-district victory, downing Merkel, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11 Saturday. Leading the charge for the Lady Dragons were Jadyn Miller with 10 kills and two aces; Julianna Ethridge with four aces and 16 digs; Neeley Bradley with seven kills four aces, and 13 digs; Kasey Solis with five kills and one block; Laynie Evans with two aces and nine assists; and Raylee Hutchins with eight digs, two aces and one kill.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Sarkisian ripped on social media for postgame comment after Alabama beat Texas
Steve Sarkisian apparently feels Texas would have knocked off No. 1 Alabama if not for the game clock hitting 0:00. In his postgame press conference, Sarkisian shared with reporters that after the narrow 20-19 loss, he told the Longhorns that he didn’t feel like they lost to the Crimson Tide, but ran out of time. Will Reichard made a 33-yard field goal to put Alabama up 20-19 with 15 seconds left in the game. The Longhorns were unable to pull off a last-second miracle on a final offensive play.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Ray Von Bledsoe
Services for Ray Von Bledsoe, 79, retired Santa Fe (BNSF) breakman, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home I Stephenville with Pastor Ed Dittfurth officiating. Burial will follow at Green Leaf Cemetery in Brownwood, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
brownwoodnews.com
Ella Cooper
Ella Louise “Cookie” Cooper, age 82, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Brownwood. Private Family Services for Ella will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Cookie was born to Eugene A. Meyer...
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
ABC13 Houston
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion
El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
brownwoodnews.com
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
Comments / 0