Hornet no more: Montrezl Harrel to sign with 76ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Now former Charlotte Hornet Montrezl Harrel will become the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Sources say the free agent is signing a two-year deal with player options.
Acquired in a trade by the Hornets mid-season last year, Harrel played 25 games with the team averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists.
Harrel is known for his physical presence and is a highly aggressive player, especially on the offensive glass.
He holds a Sixth Man of the Year trophy after his 2019-2020 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that was coached under Doc Rivers.
