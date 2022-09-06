12 of the most daring looks Florence Pugh has ever worn, from sheer gowns to bold cutouts

Insider rounded up some of Florence Pugh's most daring fashion moments. Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff /Getty Images

Florence Pugh has been experimenting with daring fashion as her fame grows.

Pugh has stunned in sheer gowns, dresses with cutouts, and eye-catching two pieces.

Most recently, she wowed in a sparkly dress at the Venice Film Festival.

Florence Pugh attends the Evening Standard Film Awards in 2016. Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images

Florence Pugh wore a tea-length dress with a daring neckline in 2016.

At the Evening Standard Film Awards, Pugh wore an open-back dress from Millie.

The tea-length dress was covered in a multicolored, geometric pattern.

The halter neckline plunged low, dipping almost all the way to Pugh's navel. Pointed-toe heels completed the ensemble.

Florence Pugh attends an event in 2018. David M. Benett / Contributor / Getty Images

While attending a BBC screening of "King Lear" in 2018, Pugh rocked a sheer top.

Pugh paired high-waisted white trousers with a semi-sheer white top embroidered with flowers.

She wore her hair slicked back, letting the shirt shine.

Florence Pugh attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Mike Marsland / Contributor / Getty Images

Pugh stunned in a Schiaparelli dress for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The light-blue dress had Grecian-style sleeves that gave way to a bodice with a low neckline and pops of red fabric on the side.

A fitted waist flowed into an asymmetrical skirt patterned with flowers, and it featured a thigh-high slit.

Strappy, red heels tied the outfit together.

Florence Pugh at a "Little Women" photo call in 2019. Mike Marsland / Contributor / Getty Images

A daring cutout made Pugh's sophisticated dress for a 2019 "Little Women" event stand out.

Pugh's pink, gingham Emilia Wickstead dress had a collared neckline, full sleeves, and a pencil-style skirt.

A cutout in the center of the bodice gave the elegant look a modern feel, as did the white, pointed-toe heels Pugh wore with the dress.

Florence Pugh attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party. George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images

Pugh shined in a gold Louis Vuitton dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The column dress had a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and delicate cutouts on the skirt.

The gown's sparkly, gold fabric made it feel glamorous.

Florence Pugh at the "Black Widow" premiere in 2021. Mike Marsland / Contributor / Getty Images

A Miu Miu two-piece fit Pugh like a glove for the 2021 "Black Widow" premiere.

The ensemble consisted of a black top and a matching column skirt.

Rope lacing made of crystals kept the crop top together. The laces hung down to the skirt, almost doubling as a necklace.

Pugh's sparkly shoes matched the embellishments on the top.

Pugh's Stella McCartney minidress for an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" had daring cutouts.

The asymmetrical dress had a high neckline and a single quarter-length sleeve.

On the other side of the garment, two cutouts showed off Pugh's chest and stomach.

The subtle sparkles on the brown fabric made it feel perfect for a late-night show.

Pugh wore another minidress with cutouts for the premiere of "The Northman."

Pugh's black David Koma dress had a high neckline that immediately dipped into three cutouts, one of which dipped down her stomach.

The cutouts on the long-sleeve dress were framed by sparkly embellishments. The actor wore black boots with the look.

Florence Pugh in June 2022. Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

Pugh wore a two-piece that was almost entirely sheer to a Tiffany & Co. event.

The Emilia Wickstead set consisted of a crop top and long column skirt.

Both featured a mosaic pattern that created cutouts from head-to-toe.

Sheer, black gloves, open-toe black heels, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry tied the look together.

Florence Pugh at the 2022 Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter show. Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images

Arguably her most daring look to date, Pugh wore a completely see-through pink dress to a Valentino runway show.

The hot-pink dress had a cinched waist, a tulle skirt, and a high neckline with fabric flowing out of the collar. Pugh wore matching platform heels with the dress.

The bodice was entirely sheer, and although she loved the dress, Pugh speak out against men's reactions to the transparent fabric after she wore it.

Florence Pugh at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Jacopo Raule / Contributor / Getty Images

Pugh arrived at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a three-piece set.

The Valentino set consisted of a bra top, high-waisted shorts, and a button-down, all of which were printed with "Maison Valentino" in funky fonts.

Pugh made the ensemble look effortlessly cool at the festival , as she added matching heels, a purple purse, and sunglasses to the outfit.

Florence Pugh attends the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff / Getty Images

And later that day, Pugh stunned in a Maison Valentino gown at the red-carpet premiere of "Don't Worry Darling."

The black dress was entirely covered in sparkly embellishments and looked like a cross between a bodysuit and a ball gown.

Puffy sleeves and a sweetheart neckline accented an off-the-shoulder neckline.

The corset bodice was sheer on top, while the bottom half was slightly less transparent, covering Pugh through her upper thigh.

A sheer skirt cinched out from the ensemble at the waist, and it flowed into a dramatic train that showed off Pugh's legs.

Feathered shoes added to the daring look.