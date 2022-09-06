Read full article on original website
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
KTAR.com
Two Valley cities ranked among top 10 best real estate markets
PHOENIX — Two Valley cities were recently ranked among the top 10 places to buy a house in the nation, according to a personal finance website. Gilbert came in at No. 7 and Peoria No. 9 in WalletHub’s comparison of the best real estate markets in that nation.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
newschannel20.com
3 accused of stealing guns from central Illinois police vehicles
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three men are behind bars in connection with multiple car burglaries across central Illinois. We're told some of the vehicles broken into included police cars. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says the burglaries date back to May 2022. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Blaine Manks, 18-year-old Cameron...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
hoiabc.com
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
Central Illinois Proud
Early morning house fire sends 4 to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents in a Peoria home were transported to a local hospital after a fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Peoria Fire and Rescue reported that they responded to reports of smoke inside of the home at 3423 N. El Vista. When crews arrived, they discovered the two-story residential home on fire and filled with heavy smoke.
hoiabc.com
Man sentenced for role in December 2021 Peoria shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a December 2021 shooting in Peoria. As part of a plea deal, James Harris was found guilty Wednesday of an unlawful possession of a weapon charge. Attempted murder and aggravated battery charges...
Decatur Police looking for armed robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they said is a suspect in an armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Circle K located at 205 West 1st Drive on Wednesday morning. The suspect is White and was wearing dark clothing. Anyone who has […]
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police investigate overnight burglaries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating burglaries overnight after police say juveniles fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the area of Prospect and McClure observed a group of juveniles in a stolen vehicle, which then fled during that traffic stop.
wjbc.com
Normal Juvenile arrested on two armed robbery charges
NORMAL – A Normal Juvenile has been arrested for two armed robbery incidents. A 15-year old juvenile, formerly from Normal, first robbed Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in March according to Normal police. In this incident the suspect entered the business, displayed a bb gun that looked like a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect gathered products from throughout the store and exited.
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
Woman arrested after postal worker threatened
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she threatened a postal worker and attempted to escape from them during a follow-up interview. Champaign Police officials said the they were informed on Tuesday that a woman had pointed a gun at a postal worker on Harvard Street near Willis […]
hoiabc.com
Family wants weekend homicide victim remembered as more than just a statistic
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - He’s the 17th homicide victim in Peoria this year, but his family wants him to be remembered as a young man who deserved better. The 24-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Jamarion Lee was shot multiple times...
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
