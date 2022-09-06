Getting Answers: staying safe while out jogging

Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
Grill fire spreads to garage of Springfield home
Springfield Fire crews responded to a grill fire that damaged a garage in Forest Park Saturday evening.
Woman dies in Springfield house fire, candles and incense may be to blame
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old woman died three days after a Wednesday morning house fire at her Springfield home, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office. A joint investigation by several agencies determined that the fire started in the victim’s bedroom on the right side of the single-family home at Indian Orchard. Two other adults were displaced by the fire. Although the exact cause of the fire will remain officially undetermined, investigators found candles, incense and several boxes of matches in the bedroom area. They did not find working smoke alarms or sprinklers.
Springfield man arrested, accused of stealing catalytic convertors
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Under arrest: a Springfield man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot in West Springfield. West Side Police found Tyran Mohown early Friday morning, after they received a call from the security company at the Balise Collision Center on Riverdale Street, after hearing a saw go off.
Wethersfield teen speaks out on being robbed and assaulted at bus stop
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The teen who Wethersfield Police said was assaulted and robbed Thursday morning spoke out to FOX61. It happened in broad daylight and the suspects are still on the loose. Police said it happened at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street around 7 a.m. "I...
Counterfeit money used at Marshall’s in Springfield
Springfield police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money.
Car strikes multiple cars, house in Springfield
Saturday morning, Springfield police and fire crews were called to 439 Eastern Ave. in Springfield for a car crash.
Holyoke Police respond to stabbing at Family Dollar on High Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to a stabbing on High Street Sunday afternoon. According to Holyoke Police, they were called to 555 High Street for a reports of a stabbing at Family Dollar. Authorities said that the victim’s identity and condition are not able to be released...
Springfield man arrested with bag of stolen car parts
West Springfield police arrested a man on Friday after finding him with a duffel bag containing catalytic converters.
Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
Town by Town: September 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Chicopee, a flag raising was held for the U.S. Air Force. The flag was meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce!. The event kicked off Friday morning at City Hall. In West Springfield, the countdown...
Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke. Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.
Connecticut runners reminded of safety precautions following kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the running community in Connecticut were forced to think about their safety after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while on an early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee. "It just is a very stark reminder that we always need to be prepared....
North Carlina woman killed in crash on Route 116 in Ashfield
ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A North Carolina woman is dead following a two-car accident at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 in Ashfield around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. According to Northwestern District Attorney Communications Director Laurie Loisel, a 53-year-old woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead at the...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
Suspect arrested for homicide on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Holyoke man has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was granted Wednesday for 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke. Diaz-Torres was located and arrested Thursday morning. He was arraigned Thursday...
Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police
A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday. Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.
