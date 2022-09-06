Getting Answers: staying safe while out jogging

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old woman died three days after a Wednesday morning house fire at her Springfield home, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office. A joint investigation by several agencies determined that the fire started in the victim’s bedroom on the right side of the single-family home at Indian Orchard. Two other adults were displaced by the fire. Although the exact cause of the fire will remain officially undetermined, investigators found candles, incense and several boxes of matches in the bedroom area. They did not find working smoke alarms or sprinklers.

