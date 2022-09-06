Judge wants medical records before competency exam of local man charged with rape, kidnapping

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge wants the medical records of the man accused of a violent sexual assault before deciding whether he should be evaluated for competency.

The attorney representing Hunter Hauck requested Hauck undergo the evaluation.

Hauck’s mother told the court he’d been diagnosed with several disorders including autism, Jacob’s syndrome, and PTSD but Judge Ronald Rice wants to see records of his diagnoses.

Hauck is charged with two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.

Prosecutors say Hauck sexually assaulted, kidnapped, and raped a woman in July at the group home he was living at in Warren Township.

Prosecutors also say Hauck has cognitive deficits and receives services from the Department of Developmental Disabilities.

