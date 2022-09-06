ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonya Cole Bentley
4d ago

I don't understand all the attitude here with some people. You never know someone else's situation. When they took out the loans they probably thought they would have their degree and would be working and able to pay them back. There's no need for all the hate. It could all easily turn around and it be you. You all are one bad accident away from loosing everything you owe for.

Tina
4d ago

I think people just need to stop with the complaining all together. Be thankful that you could afford to pay off ur students loans. And just because someone else is paying a majority of someone's else's loans u shouldn't let that bother, u at all. Didn't the people read if u paid off ur loans u could get some of ur money back. So stop with the complaints of what they doing for someone else and be grateful and thank the Lord that u was able to pay it off with no help.

Emily Harman
4d ago

I'm proud of y'all that paid your debt.. but some people are single mom's that don't make much.. no I don't get child support.. I raise my daughter on my own!!!! I just started back to work after being off for two years because of a work schedule issue..but it isn't even in the field I have gone to school for.. it's hard to find a job in a specific field...

