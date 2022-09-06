Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bitcoin price trades near support at $19.2k as all eyes focus on the Ethereum Merge
Data from TradingView shows that at the same time as the DXY was retreating, Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied...
kitco.com
Bitcoin spikes above $21K, pushing the total crypto market cap back above $1 trillion
Data from TradingView shows that after hovering near support at $19,200 for most of Thursday, the morning trading...
kitco.com
Nobel laureate in economics: Bitcoin is worth nothing - Eugene Fama
Guest(s): Eugene Fama Robert R. McCormick Distinguished Professor of Finance, University of Chica.
kitco.com
FTX Ventures plans to take 30% stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital
Sept 9 (Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm...
