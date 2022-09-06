Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday afternoon crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a 3 vehicle accident at State Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue. John Egts from Shell Rock, driving a 2019 Ford F150, was stopped, facing westbound on...
KIMT
Osage man pleads not guilty to punching and strangling a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading not guilty to first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Bradley John Peck, 42 of Osage, is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21. He’s accused of violating a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2.
KIMT
Northern Iowa man will be sentenced for the death of a child in Franklin County
HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over the death of a 23-month-old child in Franklin County. Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, has agreed to enter an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. Suarez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.
KAAL-TV
Police investigating murder-suicide in NE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are investigating a potential murder suicide case that occurred earlier in the week. On September 5, officers conducted a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of 16th Street NE and discovered a couple deceased inside the home. Preliminary reports indicate...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to convenience store burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store is pleading not guilty. Bradley Eugene Ray Stansbury, 20 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary and possession of a burglar too. Court documents state he used a key to get into the Casey’s...
KGLO News
Osage man pleads not guilty to robbery
OSAGE — A not guilty plea has been entered by an Osage man accused of burglary and assault. 42-year-old Bradley Peck is accused of entering the home of a woman who had a no-contact order against him on July 2nd. Peck allegedly punched the victim in the face and placed her in a choke hold, with the criminal complaint stating that he stated to her “this time I’m gunna kill you for sure”. The victim lost consciousness with the defendant leaving.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man pleads guilty to felony DWI, drug sale, violating no-contact order charges in Mower County District Cout
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 51-year old Jerry Arthur Hoy pleaded...
KAAL-TV
Jury selection goes into day three in Weiland trial
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday was day three of jury selection for the trial of 22-year-old Devin Weiland. He is facing several charges of attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Weiland’s charges stem from a 2020 standoff where Weiland allegedly barricaded himself in an Albert Lea apartment...
KGLO News
Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty
FOREST CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from her grandmother. 35-year-old Ashley Hesley is accused of using a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without her permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8th of last year and March 16th of this year, with the total of the purchases being $3935.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
24-year-old missing person found deceased in Pennington County
According to officials, 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, MN was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
KAAL-TV
Clear Lake Fire Dept. to honor 9/11 victims
(ABC 6 News) – Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11 attacks where more than 3,000 people lost their lives. A day that changed our nation, and history, forever. On North 8th Street in Clear Lake lies a piece of history. A beam from the north tower of the World Trade Center. The story behind it, circles back to Iowa.
KIMT
Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen. Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
KAAL-TV
Man accused of racially motivated attack receives mixed conviction
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of a racially motivated attack on a local business owner was acquitted of assault with a racial bias, but convicted of harassment with a racial bias in Olmsted County Court. Robinson was also convicted of 2nd-degree assault after swinging a hammer...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to jail time for theft of motor fuel charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing eight felony charges in Mower County District Court connected to a string of armed robberies in Austin has pleaded guilty to a theft of motor fuel charge. 26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of theft of fuel from a retailer and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. A pretrial hearing for Mims in Mower County District Court is scheduled for November 4th after he pleaded not guilty on July 21st to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Reed’s 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12th. Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Cheer’s Liquor on June 19th, and Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing Ankeny’s Mini Mart on June 24th, and then fleeing from law enforcement into the city of Lyle, where he was apprehended that day.
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
KIMT
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
