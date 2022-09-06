Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake-area man shot by intruder
A man was hospitalized early this morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
KXLY
Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville
SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Grant County Brush Fire ‘Under Control’
Crews are still monitoring activity after a wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. The Sheriff's Office said the fire was being managed and was under control after being reported to be burning about 40 acres. Local and federal crews...
ncwlife.com
Police: Hotel guest admits setting room fire
WENATCHEE — A man recently released from prison on a conviction for arson is accused of setting another fire, this one in his room at the Wenatchee Motel 6. Firefighters were summoned to the hotel at at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. about 1 a.m. Friday, after a fire in a second-story room climbed into the attic. Wenatchee police say while they investigated, Christopher Cary Blanchard, 40, admitted setting fire to his bed in the rear-facing room.
ifiberone.com
Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline
HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Sees Great Potential for Property Adjacent to Pybus
The City of Wenatchee will soon own more waterfront property along the Columbia River. Last month, the city struck a deal with the owners of the Pybus Public Market to procure a parcel of land located on the market’s south side that is currently being used for parking. Wenatchee...
ifiberone.com
Former chief deputies file lawsuit against Grant County Sheriff's Office alleging 'retaliatory conduct'
EPHRATA — Two former Grant County Sheriff’s Office chief deputies who resigned over the handling of an internal investigation have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office, former Sheriff Tom Jones, former Chief Deputy Ken Jones and current Sheriff and former Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building
WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
ifiberone.com
Extensive and permanent traffic revisions coming in Olds Station area in north Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure. Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023. A...
ifiberone.com
Royal City man arrested in Nevada; police seize 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl
RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.
Comments / 0