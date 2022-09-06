ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ifiberone.com

New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake-area man shot by intruder

A man was hospitalized early this morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
RICHLAND, WA
NewsBreak
Environment
kpq.com

Grant County Brush Fire ‘Under Control’

Crews are still monitoring activity after a wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. The Sheriff's Office said the fire was being managed and was under control after being reported to be burning about 40 acres. Local and federal crews...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Police: Hotel guest admits setting room fire

WENATCHEE — A man recently released from prison on a conviction for arson is accused of setting another fire, this one in his room at the Wenatchee Motel 6. Firefighters were summoned to the hotel at at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. about 1 a.m. Friday, after a fire in a second-story room climbed into the attic. Wenatchee police say while they investigated, Christopher Cary Blanchard, 40, admitted setting fire to his bed in the rear-facing room.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline

HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
HARTLINE, WA
kpq.com

Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building

WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Royal City man arrested in Nevada; police seize 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl

RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.

