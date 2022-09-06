Read full article on original website
Chase ends in car, grass fire near Bacon Switch Road
After running over fences and trying to hit multiple people, a driver led Wichita Falls Police into Burkburnett in a chase that ended near Bacon Switch Road.
One killed in Cotton County rollover wreck
One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 36 in Cotton County Friday evening.
Railroad crossing temporarily closing could cause traffic delays
On Tuesday it was announced that the railroad crossing at Old Iowa Park Road/Business 287 and Beverly Drive will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, September 8 for BNSF Railroad to work on the tracks.
Fall-Like Front is Almost Here
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday will be another warm but nice day across the area with afternoon highs back in the lower 90s. Our fall-like front arrives Saturday night with north winds behind it and a very small mention of an isolated shower or two. Sunday will be a lot cooler with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. We’ll possibly drop into the 50s by Monday morning. We’ll warm back up into the 90s by Tuesday of next week.
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
Good Looking Weather as we Head into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain warm on Friday and Saturday afternoon with highs mainly in the lower 90s with comfortable humidity levels. A fall-like front heads our way Saturday night and early Sunday with north winds and cooler weather for Sunday into Monday. Highs will fall into the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. We start heating back up again toward the middle of next week.
A cold front will arrive Sunday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies.
Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
Bowie Police welcome new officer as staff adjusts to reorganization
Michael Fonner is the newest member of the Bowie Police Department as he comes to the city from two years at the Van Alstyne Police Department. Police Chief Guy Green said Fonner recently moved to Montague where he has family. “He has experience and wants to become part of the...
Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Woman charged after police chase ends in fiery wreck
Wichita Falls Police have charged a woman with evading and criminal mischief after a Saturday afternoon chase that started in Wichita Falls, traveled to Burkburnett and ended near Bacon Switch Road.
Health district reports two COVID-related deaths for week of Sept. 9
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths, 185 cases and 201 recoveries on Friday, Sept. 9. Three Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. 600 total COVID-related deaths have been reported in Wichita County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Walmart PA Codes That Mean You Should Probably Leave Immediately
When you're walking through Walmart grabbing what little groceries you can afford in this time of rampant inflation, it's not uncommon to hear announcements over the PA system. It's usually harmless requests for prices or the ultra-rare request for additional cashiers, but sometimes you hear random codes being tossed out...
Two arrested for fentanyl-related murder in Wichita Falls
This now makes three murder arrests in two weeks for fentanyl-related deaths in Wichita Falls.
A weak cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.
Bowie Police release veteran officer
The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
Texas Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
One killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash
A Vernon man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday evening in Wilbarger County.
