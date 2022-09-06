Mayor Michelle Wu announces expansion of Boston’s public bike network

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that the city’s public bike network will be expanded over the next three years.

According to Wu’s Office, 9.4 miles of new bike lanes will be added and the city’s Bluebike program will be expanded in an effort to accommodate rising demand and generate calmer traffic streets.

“Now more than ever, the health, well-being, and economic empowerment of our communities depend on people having safe, reliable ways to get where they need to go,” said Mayor Michelle Wu at a press conference with community organizers. “We’re working to transform our streets so all road users are protected and everyone can benefit from the opportunities across our city. Building out a safe, connected cycling network will help close transportation gaps across our neighborhoods and advance our efforts to make Boston a city for everyone.”

According to the mayor’s office, among the program’s goals are to have 50 percent of all Boston residents within three-minute walking distance of a bike route and to add 100 additional Bluebike stations.

In addition to alleviating congested streets, city officials believe e-bikes that are available to publicly rent will also play a massive role in helping the environment.

“Bikes and e-bikes will play an important role in increasing access to reliable, affordable transportation in Boston and in helping to address the climate, safety, and congestion impacts of our overreliance on automobiles,” said Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

The expanded bike lanes are planned for the following street locations:

Allston-Brighton : North Beacon Street, South Street, Western Avenue, Winship Street

: North Beacon Street, South Street, Western Avenue, Winship Street Back Bay & Downtown : Berkeley Street, Boylston Street, Milk Street

: Berkeley Street, Boylston Street, Milk Street Fenway/Kenmore : Commonwealth Avenue, Hemenway Street

: Commonwealth Avenue, Hemenway Street South End & Bay Village : Albany Street, Berkeley Street, Charles Street South/Tremont Street

: Albany Street, Berkeley Street, Charles Street South/Tremont Street Mission Hill : South Huntington Avenue

: South Huntington Avenue Jamaica Plain : Boylston Street, Green Street, Eliot Street, McBride Street, Seaverns Avenue, South Huntington Avenue

: Boylston Street, Green Street, Eliot Street, McBride Street, Seaverns Avenue, South Huntington Avenue Roslindale: Poplar Street

The full release can be read on the City of Boston website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group