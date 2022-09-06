Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Akron
Here are three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 52-0 victory over Akron. At some point, the concern for the way quarterback Payton Thorne has played the first two games will turn into outright worry. We might not be there yet, but after two more interceptions and a handful more missed throws to open receivers, and things are starting to get dicey for a quarterback many expected to take a big jump this season, Thorne included.
Detroit News
Niyo: McCarthy is last man standing in Michigan's quarterback competition
Ann Arbor — J.J. McCarthy had waited long enough for this moment. So what if he had to wait an extra 60 minutes or so?. McCarthy knew his time would come, and a couple hours before an early-evening thunderstorm pushed back Michigan’s scheduled 8 p.m, kickoff against Hawaii, the Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback was enjoying a moment of zen. He sat with his legs crossed, leaning against the goal post in one end zone of the Big House, meditating for 10-15 minutes Saturday, just as he does before every game.
Detroit News
Harbaugh declares McCarthy starter following Michigan's victory over Hawaii
Ann Arbor — In the end, it wasn’t just J.J. McCarthy’s performance in his first start that has earned him the Michigan starting quarterback job. McCarthy’s rise mushroomed in the final week and a half of preseason camp as he challenged Cade McNamara, last year’s starter. His push prompted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to continue the competition into the season, and with the luxury of a less-than-imposing nonconference schedule, gave McNamara the start in the opener and McCarthy the start Saturday night against Hawaii at Michigan Stadium.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy excels in first start as Michigan overwhelms Hawaii
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was near perfect in his first collegiate start and has earned the starting job. Cade McNamara, last year’s starter who helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record and Big Ten championship, was given the start in the season opener last week, and McCarthy started Saturday night against Hawaii per Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s plan to decide the starter after a neck-and-neck competition in preseason camp.
Detroit News
Michigan first-half observations: J.J. McCarthy nearly perfect in his first start
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy had to wait another hour to make his first collegiate start, but the delay was clearly not an issue. Because of lightning in the area, kickoff against Hawaii was pushed to 9:01 p.m., the latest start in Michigan Stadium history. The...
Detroit News
'You never truly leave this place': MSU Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes nine new enshrinees
East Lansing — Leave it up to Draymond Green to sum up what it means to become a Hall of Famer at Michigan State. “I think one thing is you never truly leave this place,” Green said Friday night as the 2022 class was getting set to be enshrined. “You move on and go out after the dreams and other things. But to the root, to the core of who you are, it always comes back here to being a Spartan.”
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Detroit Catholic Central leans on run game to rebound from early loss
Detroit Catholic Central failed to close out its season-opening game against Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, letting a 10-point halftime lead slip away in a 20-16 loss. Catholic Central wasn’t about to let the loss get in the way of having a successful season. Instead, Catholic Central dug down deep...
Detroit News
Recap: J.J. McCarthy dazzles as Michigan hammers Hawaii
Michigan did what it was expected to do Saturday night against Hawaii: steamroll them. Although it didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, it still put on an impressive performance. But most importantly, it looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has found who his quarterback will be next week. J.J. McCarthy...
Detroit News
'It's pretty special': Brighton brothers both will make USGA debuts this week
They didn't necessarily like their chances. More than anything, they just wanted to play a cool golf course. So Blake and Derek Barribeau, brothers from Brighton, decided to enter the qualifier for the U.S. Mid-Amateur on Aug. 1 at Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, New York. Neither had ever qualified for a United States Golf Association tournament, and they weren't banking on making it this time, either, so they turned the few days into a little golf trip.
Detroit News
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Detroit News
Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service
Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect
A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
Detroit News
Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
Detroit News
Heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday, Monday may lead to flooding in SW Michigan, NWS says
Detroit — Heavy rain Sunday and Monday may lead to some flooding in southern Michigan, with the worst expected on the southwest side of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers Sunday morning are likely to turn into widespread rain by Sunday afternoon and evening, according...
Detroit News
EV battery software firm Voltaiq launches open-source platform to accelerate safer production
Ann Arbor — Ever since Greg Less, technical director at the University of Michigan's Battery Lab, was hired in 2014, research and automotive partners have asked about the creation of a library for the results of innovative work being done in battery development. "People were coming here to say,...
