East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Akron

Here are three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 52-0 victory over Akron. At some point, the concern for the way quarterback Payton Thorne has played the first two games will turn into outright worry. We might not be there yet, but after two more interceptions and a handful more missed throws to open receivers, and things are starting to get dicey for a quarterback many expected to take a big jump this season, Thorne included.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: McCarthy is last man standing in Michigan's quarterback competition

Ann Arbor — J.J. McCarthy had waited long enough for this moment. So what if he had to wait an extra 60 minutes or so?. McCarthy knew his time would come, and a couple hours before an early-evening thunderstorm pushed back Michigan’s scheduled 8 p.m, kickoff against Hawaii, the Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback was enjoying a moment of zen. He sat with his legs crossed, leaning against the goal post in one end zone of the Big House, meditating for 10-15 minutes Saturday, just as he does before every game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Harbaugh declares McCarthy starter following Michigan's victory over Hawaii

Ann Arbor — In the end, it wasn’t just J.J. McCarthy’s performance in his first start that has earned him the Michigan starting quarterback job. McCarthy’s rise mushroomed in the final week and a half of preseason camp as he challenged Cade McNamara, last year’s starter. His push prompted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to continue the competition into the season, and with the luxury of a less-than-imposing nonconference schedule, gave McNamara the start in the opener and McCarthy the start Saturday night against Hawaii at Michigan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy excels in first start as Michigan overwhelms Hawaii

Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was near perfect in his first collegiate start and has earned the starting job. Cade McNamara, last year’s starter who helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record and Big Ten championship, was given the start in the season opener last week, and McCarthy started Saturday night against Hawaii per Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s plan to decide the starter after a neck-and-neck competition in preseason camp.
EAST LANSING, MI
Henderson Township, MI
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Michigan Football
East Lansing, MI
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Detroit News

'You never truly leave this place': MSU Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes nine new enshrinees

East Lansing — Leave it up to Draymond Green to sum up what it means to become a Hall of Famer at Michigan State. “I think one thing is you never truly leave this place,” Green said Friday night as the 2022 class was getting set to be enshrined. “You move on and go out after the dreams and other things. But to the root, to the core of who you are, it always comes back here to being a Spartan.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Recap: J.J. McCarthy dazzles as Michigan hammers Hawaii

Michigan did what it was expected to do Saturday night against Hawaii: steamroll them. Although it didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, it still put on an impressive performance. But most importantly, it looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has found who his quarterback will be next week. J.J. McCarthy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mel Tucker
Detroit News

'It's pretty special': Brighton brothers both will make USGA debuts this week

They didn't necessarily like their chances. More than anything, they just wanted to play a cool golf course. So Blake and Derek Barribeau, brothers from Brighton, decided to enter the qualifier for the U.S. Mid-Amateur on Aug. 1 at Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, New York. Neither had ever qualified for a United States Golf Association tournament, and they weren't banking on making it this time, either, so they turned the few days into a little golf trip.
ARMONK, NY
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service

Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Western Michigan#Vikings#American Football#College Football#Spartans
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect

A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
ANN ARBOR, MI

