Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom Handy
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors
Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the...
fox32chicago.com
Trio stole kid's boots from Oak Brook store, rammed squad car and led cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond was set Wednesday for three people who led police on a high-speed chase after they allegedly stole merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack near the Oak Brook mall. Doniesha Chew, 23, Terrance Reed, 37, and Jacquay Shines, 25, were each charged with one count of burglary,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
Semi-truck caught on camera swerving, driving erratically before crash on Eisenhower Expressway
Video shows the semi-truck swerving and driving erratically before crashing.
CPD: 2 elderly residents, officer hurt after driver leaves Northwest Side traffic stop
CHICAGO — Two pedestrians and one Chicago Police officer were transported to area hospitals following a collision on the Northwest Side. The crash happened just after 11:35 a.m. at Fullerton and Central. 14th district CPD commander, and Acting Deputy Chief for Area 5, Elizabeth Collazo stated just minutes before the crash, Area 5 detectives in […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side. Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. Police said Sanders was...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat
Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
fox32chicago.com
Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking
CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
Southbound Lanes of Tri-State Tollway Blocked After End of Police Pursuit
All southbound lanes on the Tri-State Tollway are currently blocked near 75th Street after a police pursuit concluded at the location. According to Total Traffic, the Tri-State is currently closed between 75th Street and Archer Avenue in suburban Countryside, with traffic backed up to Roosevelt Road. While Illinois State Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Chicago police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street around 9:46 p.m. when they found the man, 30, laying on the ground between two vehicles.
2 bodies found in Highland Park apartment; person in custody
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man is in custody after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Highland Park. According to city officials, emergency crews responded to a wellness check at an apartment in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road Wednesday at around 10 a.m. Officers noticed blood under the door and […]
wcsjnews.com
Morris Teenager Cited Following Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
More details have been released regarding a three vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of McLindon Road and Route 6 in Minooka around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said a vehicle operated by Dominic Prignano, 19, of Morris failed to stop at a...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
Comments / 0