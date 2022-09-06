ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!

Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Chicago magazine

In the Land Beyond Midway

Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
CHICAGO, IL
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Terry Mansfield

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)

Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
CBS Chicago

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
AURORA, IL
1440 WROK

20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home

Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
SANDWICH, IL
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School

The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evacuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
JOLIET, IL
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL

