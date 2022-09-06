Read full article on original website
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom Handy
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Students could be the key to easing teacher shortage, school District 214 hopes
School District 214 hopes students can ease its teacher shortage. The school district includes Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village, and has partnered with Eastern Illinois University and National Louis University to provide teacher training.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!
Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
Chicago magazine
In the Land Beyond Midway
Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Flavors on Full Display at Orland Park Gem
Many of Chicago’s early Palestinian and Jordanian immigrants settled around 63rd Street, but over the last half-century, they’ve continued moving outward to the suburbs, including to Orland Park, where an incredible restaurant is dishing up Middle Eastern flavors. According to NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, Middle Eastern...
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Police investigating bomb threat at Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield
All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe, according to a tweet from Joliet police.
wjol.com
Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School
The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evacuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to storming the Capitol: 'Biggest mistake'
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - An Elk Grove Village man will be sentenced for storming the Capitol in November. Marco Gleefe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge — calling his participation his "biggest mistake." The 39-year-old could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. In...
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Evanston alderman proposes expanding public nudity ordinance to remove gender
An alderman in Evanston is proposing expanding the city's public nudity ordinance to allow women, trans and non-binary people to go topless.
