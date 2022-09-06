ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We Know About Injured Man Found Near BWI Marshall Airport

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The body was found near BWI Marshall Airport Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/James G. Howes

Maryland Transportation Authority Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of potentially suspicious injuries a man sustained before he was found in a roadway near the BWI Marshall Airport.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 an MDTA police officer assigned to the BWI Marshall Airport Detachment was on patrol in the area of Aviation Boulevard at Allwood Drive when she stopped to investigate an unknown object in the roadway.

Further investigation determined that the object was in fact a man with serious injuries. The victim was described only as being Hispanic, in his 40s, wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black and red sneakers.

No other information regarding the victim was released.

The officer immediately began treating the victim at the scene until she and other officers were relieved by members of the BWI Airport Fire and Rescue Department. and the man - whose name has not been released - was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s injuries, according to police, and the events that led to them, though the preliminary investigation suggests the man’s injuries are not consistent with a motor vehicle crash, officials noted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact MDTA investigators by calling (443) 915-7727.

