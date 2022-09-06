ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Man Struck, Killed By Car While Crossing Street In Hudson County: Prosecutor

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Tonnelle Avenue and 69th Street in North Bergen Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in Hudson County, authorities said.

Angel Ruano, of North Bergen, was hit by a 2005 Honda Civic traveling south on Tonnelle Avenue and 69th Street around 5:55 a.m Tuesday, Sept. 6, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ruano was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.

The 46-year-old driver from Bronx, NY was not injured and stayed at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the official website.

