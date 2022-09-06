ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Lanes, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Man arrested after alleged attempted break-in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, attempted to enter the home on Sun Valley Drive on Thursday when a dog altered the homeowner. A home surveillance camera showed Harrison trying to enter the residence from an outside crawl space. He had additionally gained entry by opening a window.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday evening on the city’s West Side. Officers say Norman Sweeney, 49, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man faces burglary and break-in charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a homeowner’s dog alerted him to an attempted break-in at his home in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies say the incident happened Thursday along Sun Valley Drive. The homeowner was home at the...
CROSS LANES, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Murder investigation underway following Wyoming Street shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting Friday evening. The incident happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Officers found 49-year-old Norman Sweeney with a single gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division is leading...
CHARLESTON, WV
Crime & Safety
Metro News

Homicide investigation underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side

(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies concerned for missing Kanawha County woman’s safety

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing. The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety. They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after […]
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
Metro News

Charleston police investigate shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is dead after suffering a single gunshot wound on Charleston’s West Side Friday evening. The shooting death, the 12th homicide in Charleston in 2022, occurred in the 500 block of Wyoming Street at around 6:30 p.m. Police said Norman Sweeney, 49, was pronounced...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

40-year sentence in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is going to prison for 40 years after killing a man in 2019 in Charleston. Jordan Lowrie, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit following a February guilty plea to second degree murder. Lowrie killed Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
TORNADO, WV
Lootpress

Update: Missing juvenile found safe

—- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile. The pictured juvenile is from out of state and was last seen at the Piggly Wiggly in Hico. He is 5’11”, 270 pounds, wearing the same clothing in the photo.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

1 dead, 4 injured in Wood County UTV wreck

WALKER, W.Va. — One person is dead and four others are injured following a UTV crash in Wood County. It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road in Walker at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Wood County Sheriffs Department, Eastwood Fire Department and EMS crews all responded to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman allegedly set fire in Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a Charleston hotel. According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police detained a woman in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel on Lee St. The woman admitted to starting taking paper products and setting fire to them in the 8th-floor foyer of the hotel, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating body found near railroad tracks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found near railroad tracks in Huntington. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins told WSAZ.com a person walking along the railroad tracks near the 700 block of 4th Street found a body around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Watkins said the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police talk about solving violent crimes and homicides in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston saw more than 10 shootings in the month of August. Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said they have seen repeat offenders, but that does not tell the whole story. “We are seeing people that are getting out of prison for second-degree murder that...
CHARLESTON, WV

