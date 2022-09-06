Read full article on original website
chevydetroit.com
These festivals are why we love fall!
September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball Port Huron vs. Port Huron Northern 9-8-2022
Blue Water Healthy Living Game of the Night. Girls varsity volleyball Port Huron vs. Port Huron Northern from September 8, 2022. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
A Higher Outlook – ALGOCANADA
Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the ALGOCANADA going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We can’t thank Paul enough...
wsaq.com
Carol McClelland – Selfie Superstar 9.8.22
Carol McClelland from Port Huron and her little one, aka, ‘Snoopy’, are going onto a t-shirt as today’s Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
wcsx.com
M1 Concourse Car Show 2022
We brought all the WCSX rides. The WCSX Truck and the Stone Soup Bronco. Awww, it's so cute and probably goes 200 mph. Does that wheel control the car remotely??? I got to find out... so dangerous and I love it!. There classic cars all over the place. Did you...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Detroit News
Clawson restaurant named one of the country's best by Bon Appetit magazine
Bon Appetit magazine this week released its list of the country's 50 best new restaurants, and one local new gem has made the cut. Sozai sushi restaurant in Clawson has been making news since chef and owner Hajime Sato debuted a year and a half ago. Forget California rolls and...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The Battle over the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge in Port Huron
This article is brought to you by: Sears Hometown Store. 3842 Pine Grove Ave, Fort Gratiot, 48059, Tel: 810-824-3425/ www.searshometownstores.com. The Battle continues over the future of the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge. The Port Huron Yacht Club applied for the demolition permit in 2012. The club wanted to remove the 86-year old bridge to make room for an observation deck because it purchased a parcel known as Scenic Point. The Yacht club needs permission from the U.S. Corps of Engineers for the bridge’s removal because the upright bridge towers over the Black River, a navigable waterway. The Corps are still reviewing the yacht’s club’s application to tear down the bridge. After the review is complete, the decision will be considered internally before going to the State Historic Preservation Office.
CBP: 3 smugglers arrested after illegally crossing St. Clair River from Canada
Three foreign nationals where taken into custody after agents said they were caught in an alleged smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River.
Lead found in 76% of Lapeer water samples following GLWA line break
LAPEER, MI -- Lead has been found in 76% of water samples tested in the city of Lapeer since an Aug. 13 break in a Great Lakes Water Authority transmission line -- the second community in Michigan’s Thumb that’s seen an increased presence of lead after activating a back-up community water system.
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family speaks out in hopes of finding driver responsible for woman’s death in Port Huron
Port Huron, Mich. – There were not a lot of street lights on a stretch of Dove Road where a cyclist was hit and killed in Port Huron. It was pretty dark, but Candy Trumbull didn’t think twice and came out to help the cyclist. She was also hit and killed in front of her two sons.
Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting
‘You won’t talk about me,’ Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens told residents
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
Warning for Macomb County issued following detection of West Nile Virus in mosquitos
Residents in Metro Detroit are at an increased risk of contacting West Nile virus after mosquitos in the area tested positive for the disease, authorities warned.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
SpeedConnect internet provider is 10 months behind on rent to Sandusky; city council approves going forward with legal action
Local residents receiving their internet from SpeedConnect may need to start looking into other providers soon, following a discussion held Tuesday night by the Sandusky City Council. City Manager Dave Faber reported to the council that the company has not paid their rent invoices for the last 10 months. Faber...
