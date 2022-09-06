ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MI

September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.
DETROIT, MI
Girls Varsity Volleyball Port Huron vs. Port Huron Northern 9-8-2022

Blue Water Healthy Living Game of the Night. Girls varsity volleyball Port Huron vs. Port Huron Northern from September 8, 2022. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy...
A Higher Outlook – ALGOCANADA

Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the ALGOCANADA going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We can’t thank Paul enough...
Carol McClelland – Selfie Superstar 9.8.22

Carol McClelland from Port Huron and her little one, aka, ‘Snoopy’, are going onto a t-shirt as today’s Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
PORT HURON, MI
M1 Concourse Car Show 2022

We brought all the WCSX rides. The WCSX Truck and the Stone Soup Bronco. Awww, it's so cute and probably goes 200 mph. Does that wheel control the car remotely??? I got to find out... so dangerous and I love it!. There classic cars all over the place. Did you...
PONTIAC, MI
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Battle over the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge in Port Huron

This article is brought to you by: Sears Hometown Store. 3842 Pine Grove Ave, Fort Gratiot, 48059, Tel: 810-824-3425/ www.searshometownstores.com. The Battle continues over the future of the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge. The Port Huron Yacht Club applied for the demolition permit in 2012. The club wanted to remove the 86-year old bridge to make room for an observation deck because it purchased a parcel known as Scenic Point. The Yacht club needs permission from the U.S. Corps of Engineers for the bridge’s removal because the upright bridge towers over the Black River, a navigable waterway. The Corps are still reviewing the yacht’s club’s application to tear down the bridge. After the review is complete, the decision will be considered internally before going to the State Historic Preservation Office.
PORT HURON, MI
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer

A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
SpeedConnect internet provider is 10 months behind on rent to Sandusky; city council approves going forward with legal action

Local residents receiving their internet from SpeedConnect may need to start looking into other providers soon, following a discussion held Tuesday night by the Sandusky City Council. City Manager Dave Faber reported to the council that the company has not paid their rent invoices for the last 10 months. Faber...
