ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Ottawa’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content misses the mark

By Ricard Gil, Associate Professor, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loHB1_0hkPxQCi00
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, is trying to get the dominant digital platforms to negotiate mutually-acceptable agreements with Canada’s online news outlets. (Shutterstock)

We have seen drastic changes in the media industry over the last two decades. Between 2008 and 2021, more than 450 news outlets closed across Canada and at least one-third of journalism jobs disappeared.

The digital platform giants — notably Google and Facebook — are very much part of this media ecosystem, but are they positive contributors?

By reproducing or linking to articles they don’t create, but earn ad revenue from — they claimed 80 per cent of online ad revenues , or almost $10 billion, in 2020 — these big tech companies seem to deprive news publishers their rightful due. So should publishers be compensated for the use of their content?

The Online News Act

Many countries have debated this question; few have acted. In 2019, the European Union instituted a so-called “link tax” — essentially a licensing fee that search engines and news aggregators have to pay publishers for using their content. In 2021, Australia brought in a law that compels Google and Facebook to negotiate deals with the country’s news publishers.

Now, Canada is weighing in. In April, the federal government tabled legislation that channels Australia’s approach. Bill C-18, the Online News Act , is a sharp-elbowed nudge to get the dominant digital platforms to negotiate mutually-acceptable agreements with Canada’s online newspapers, magazines and TV and radio broadcasters.

If they cannot come to terms, the parties would have to enter a binding arbitration overseen by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the arm’s-length regulator. If enacted, would Bill C-18 “contribute to the sustainability of the news market,” as the government promises?

Read more: A paltry number of Canadians are paying for online news

It’s true that news outlets have struggled to make money ever since the internet upended their gravy train — classified ads and print subscriptions. But it’s also true that search engines and aggregators have expanded the online news market. They direct substantial traffic to the publishers’ websites, particularly traffic from casual readers that otherwise would not take place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33E9Tr_0hkPxQCi00
News outlets have struggled to make money in recent years. (Shutterstock)

A look at the ‘link tax’

There is no evidence that shows news outlets are worse off because of Google, Facebook and other aggregators. If anything, evidence (and lots of it) shows that, overall, news outlets would be in worse shape without these digital platforms.

That’s what I found in a study I undertook with economist Joan Calzada of the “link tax” imposed by Spain (before the EU-wide directive was instituted in 2019).

In 2014, Spain began forcing aggregators such as Google News to pay a link fee to original publishers. Google responded by shutting down its Spanish edition. We found that after the shutdown, Spanish news outlets experienced a reduction in the number of daily visits of between eight and 14 per cent.

To add insult to injury, advertisers stopped placing ads on their sites, causing a collapse in ad revenues. Particularly hard hit were smaller news publishers — lower-ranked sites with a larger share of casual readers.

During the same period, Germany instituted a link fee as well. In this case, Google News required German publishers to waive the linking fee. A study from the University of Munich found that publishers deciding to opt out from Google indexing faced disastrous consequences: daily visits to their sites significantly dropped and traffic was diverted to competing sites that opted into indexing.

These and other studies show news publishers benefit from the Googles of the world. So would Bill C-18, as it currently stands, really change anything for the better?

Right side of policy

The current debate is based on a false premise, that news outlets are not already being compensated, instead of focusing on the rightful split of joint revenues between the platform and the content creator.

If Bill C-18 passes, we can expect big publishers to receive most of the funds — that’s what happened in Europe and Australia. Smaller media outlets with low brand awareness will suffer unless they band together and bargain collectively with the digital giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubsVp_0hkPxQCi00
Between 2008 and 2021, more than 450 news outlets closed across Canada. (Shutterstock)

We can expect Google, Facebook and their ilk to adjust their market behaviour. What would stop them, for example, from tweaking their algorithms to benefit news publishers offering the most favourable arrangements?

Recent evidence shows Google Australia started recommending less “expensive” content after the law was passed in Australia.

Alternative policy responses must be considered. In the past, when Google faced similar legal trouble, France and Belgium set up lump sum funds that were shared by news publishers based on a predetermined formula. Such an approach ensures a fair distribution of funds across content creators and doesn’t distort market behaviour of the platforms involved.

Bill C-18 is just one of three pieces of legislation now being considered by the House of Commons. There is also a proposed bill that addresses hate speech and other online abuses and another that brings online streaming services under the Broadcasting Act.

It’s clear Canadians approve; polling shows a majority support greater government regulation on the internet. While it’s good to be on the right side of public opinion, it’s better to be on the right side of policy.

Ricard Gil received funding from the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition (CTIC) and Warren Center for Network & Data Science to study the impact of search engines on the online news market.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Talking things out: How institutional transparency could improve animal research

Around five million animals are used annually for scientific or educational purposes in Canada. The use of animals in general, especially for research, can be a divisive issue. Recently, there have been high-profile instances of public outcry and groups questioning the benefits and oversight of animal research. This could lead to total or partial abolition of animal research and its life-saving applications. While non-animal alternatives continue to replace live animals, animal research will still be necessary to achieve scientific and medical advances. The animals’ experience Negative public perception of animal research can be partly explained by animal-rights groups who forward the...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

The rise of ‘Dr. Google’: The risks of self-diagnosis and searching symptoms online

Virtual health care was adopted more widely during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people accessing health-care providers remotely. However, easy and convenient access to technology means some people may choose to bypass health care and consult Dr. Google directly, with online self-diagnosis. Here is a common scenario: picture someone sitting at home, when suddenly their head starts pounding, their eyes start to itch and their heart rate rises. They reach for their phone or laptop to quickly Google what can possibly be wrong. It’s possible that the search results could offer accurate answers about the cause of the person’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

The survival of the endangered monarch butterfly depends on conservation beyond borders

The iconic North American monarch butterfly Danaus plexippus plexippus was recently listed in the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species, signalling that its ongoing decline could lead to extinction. The compounding effects of habitat degradation, insufficient food and water and climate change have led to these dwindling numbers. This tiny, almost weightless, butterfly can travel thousands of kilometres across natural and human-made borders with ease. It can survive harsh weather during its long-distance flights across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. And it has developed, over millennia, these movements in a delicate relationship with its milkweed host plant. Despite their remarkable...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Why doesn't Canada let schools provide child care?

Canada’s policy-makers could take lessons from other countries who have streamlined early learning and child care within their schools. Instead, they are putting up roadblocks, preventing provinces and territories from using federal child-care dollars to transform schools into one-stop centres for young children. It’s a timely issue as parents countdown to the first day of classes, while scheduling down-to-the-minute drop-offs and pickups between child care and school, and scrutinizing child-care wait lists, hoping to net one of the coveted low-cost spaces. This all adds up to unnecessary stress for families that could easily be avoided. Early childhood education models In...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google News#The European Union
TheConversationCanada

How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond

Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

'Digilantism,' 'hackbacks' and mutual aid are used by online activists to fight trolls

On Aug. 5, 2022, digital trans activist Clara Sorrenti found herself arrested at gunpoint at her home in London, Ont. Anti-trans trolls had falsely reported she had killed her mother and was planning a shooting at city hall. Sorrenti had been swatted. Swatting involves calling 911 to falsely report a high-risk emergency at their victim’s home, triggering deployment of a SWAT team. In some swatting cases, victims have died at the hands of police. Sorrenti’s experience is consistent with my findings in long-term research with intersectional global media activists. She is a new type of intersectional digital activist. These activists work on intersectional...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work

Canada’s agriculture industry has been undergoing significant changes over the past 45 years. Since the 1970s, the number of farms has been steadily declining, but not all farms have been impacted equally — mid-size farms have been hit the hardest, as the number of small and large farms increases. The mid-size farm category used to cover the majority of agricultural operations. These tended to be operated by a single farmer working on a full-time basis to support a single farm family. Now, a range of farm sizes exist, with small ones often being operated by farmers with off-farm employment, and larger...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
TheConversationCanada

Canada could have its own Fyre Festival fiasco if it doesn't amp up event regulations

In the spring of 2017, the public spectacle over the now infamous Fyre Festival seemingly broke the Internet. Since then, several movies and dozens of articles have recounted the story of the most hyped up festival in history that never happened. The main event promoter, fraudster and con artist Billy McFarland, sold thousands of young people around the world on the dream of a luxurious, VIP festival on an exclusive Caribbean island that never existed. What if I told you that in Canada you too could find yourself at the next Fyre-like Festival? You might unknowingly purchase a ticket, or...
GERMANY
TheConversationCanada

Is it important to post election signs in languages other than French in Québec?

In electoral campaigns, election signs help candidates market themselves. But does the language of an election sign matter in a multilingual society? This question is relevant in Québec, especially as the province begins its fall election campaign. While Québec is predominantly French-speaking, the population of potential voters in Québec is linguistically diverse. According to the 2021 census, 93.7 per cent of Quebecers know French, but 28.2 per cent speak a language other than French at home. And the majority of the population knows more than one language — 14.5 per cent know three or more. This makes Québec the province with...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationCanada

A former whistleblower explains the dangers of Canada's feeble whistleblowing laws

Canada has had whistleblowing laws since 2007, when the federal government’s Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act (PSDPA) came into force. All provinces have followed suit, most adopting modified versions of the PSDPA. But there is no evidence that any of these laws work. A recent study by the International Bar Association’s legal policy and research unit ranked the PSDPA as one of the worst in the world. The private sector has no law at all. As a former Canadian Forces naval officer and government manager who blew the whistle at Transport Canada in 2006 about marine safety regulations, I know...
AMERICAS
TheConversationCanada

Indigenous people pay taxes: Demythologizing the Indian Act tax exemption

There is a common misconception among Canadians that Indigenous people do not pay any taxes. It perpetuates harmful stereotypes and hinders non-Indigenous Canadians from reconciling with the truths of Canada’s colonial history and present. In reality, Indigenous Peoples are subject to the same tax rules as any other Canadian, unless they are eligible for tax exemption under Section 87 of the Indian Act. However, there is still considerable misunderstanding about how this exemption is applied. The term “Indian” is an outdated, pejorative term that is no longer used to refer to Indigenous people in Canada, but it is the legal term...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationCanada

Canadian immigration: We sponsor spouses — why not friends?

Faced with the winds of social change, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) redefined family reunification to include same-sex couples and unmarried partners. Though its concessions expanded the scope of who one can love and bring to Canada, the last step in our struggle for immigration rights remains to make clear how we love. Is a legitimate relationship necessarily sexual? Is love only between two people? Are friends different than lovers? At the University of Toronto, I research rebellious historical figures because conservatives often dismiss calls for social change on the basis of their alleged novelty. So to challenge the...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future

The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Canada's low-risk alcohol use guidelines have been slashed to 6 drinks per week. Here's why.

New Canadian guidelines for reducing risks to health from alcohol use were released for public comment this week. Key messages include: drinking less alcohol is better for health; health risks escalate quickly above six standard drinks per week, especially for women; do not exceed two drinks on any one day to minimize risks; alcohol is a carcinogen; alcohol containers should carry prominent health warnings. You may be asking, who took it upon themselves to give this advice to the public and upon what basis? I am a scientist at the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and was a member of the panel that generated this...
DRINKS
TheConversationCanada

New 'hydrogen alliance' offers Canada an opportunity to export ammonia to Europe

A recently announced export agreement between Canada and Germany offers Canada an opportunity to export hydrogen to Europe. The Hydrogen Alliance proposes a “transatlantic Canada-Germany supply corridor” to start exporting hydrogen by 2025. This target could be reached sooner with the export of hydrogen from Western Canada. The transportation of hydrogen is more problematic than its production. Hydrogen can be transported as a compressed gas or as liquid hydrogen, but it is most economic to convert it into anhydrous ammonia — which liquefies at much lower pressures — for shipping. The supply chain proposal is to ship ammonia from Alberta...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Outer space is not the "Wild West": There are clear rules for peace and war

The release of the first images taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will inspire generations with the infinite possibilities that outer space holds. Clearly, we have a responsibility to ensure that only peaceful, safe, sustainable, lawful and legitimate uses of space are undertaken for the benefit of humanity and future generations. In pursuit of this, over the past six years McGill University and a host of collaborating institutions around the world have been involved in the drafting of the McGill Manual on International Law Applicable to Military Uses of Outer Space. In August, the first volume of the McGill...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Here's why Canadian-style multiculturalism probably isn't possible in Europe

The world appreciates Canadian multiculturalism, despite all its problems, as a successful model of embracing diversity. Those looking from the outside ask why multiculturalism works so well in Canada and if it’s possible to transplant this model elsewhere. Given the recent migration crisis, European scholars are particularly interested in finding an answer to this question. I have worked and lived in western Europe and, based on my experience, I believe the answer to the question is no — at least in the near future. Canadian national identity struggles Canadian multiculturalism is a dual model. It’s both a policy and a national identity....
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

The death of Queen Elizabeth: Canada became less British during her reign

The death of Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning monarch in British history, marks the end of an era for Canada. Elizabeth witnessed the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway in 1959, the expansion of Canada’s social programs in the 1960s, the Québec referendums in 1980 and in 1995, free-trade agreements with the United States and father-and-son prime ministers. In 1982, she signed the proclamation that repatriated the Constitution, ending the role of the British Parliament in Canada’s affairs. During her long reign, Canada became dramatically less anglophone and anglophile. Nearly half of Canadians were of British ancestry when she...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
TheConversationCanada

4 strategies for hiring refugees successfully

Over five million Ukrainians have fled their country, and more than 68,000 have made it to Canada. If they haven’t already, most will begin seeking employment in their new countries soon. In the face of this, it’s important that employers are ready to hire refugees in a way that benefits everyone.
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy