Victim taken to police station after 9th Ward shooting, later hospitalized
He was later taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been released.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect
A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
Man killed on Toledano Street Friday evening
The NOPD reports that just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the road that connects the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas.
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
NOLA.com
Two men killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in a Little Woods shooting this week have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Horace Edwards Sr., 54, and Tre Edwards, 28. The shooting was reported to authorities Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive. Both men were declared dead there.
fox8live.com
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
WDSU
NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Mother says her 11-year-old was almost kidnapped in Hollygrove
NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this week, a woman who lives in Hollygrove says her 11-year-old son was almost kidnaped while taking out the trash. The mother who wished to remain anonymous says a man and woman in a green Dodge Charger attempted to lure her son inside the car, and that's when things took a turn for the worse.
gentillymessenger.com
Man accused of shooting up Pontchartrain Park church is former NOPD sergeant and disabled veteran, NOLA.com reports
A Pontchartrain Park resident accused of shooting up the Bethany United Methodist Church on Mendez Street on Friday morning (Sept. 9) is a disabled veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant, Missy Wilkinson reports on NOLA.com. No one was inured in the incident. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Joey Connelly,...
wgno.com
Hammond police roll up on gunfight, make arrests
HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — The Hammond Police Department reports making 8 arrests after officers arrived at an active gunfight this morning. According to police, it happened about 2:15 in the morning. HPD responded to a call of shots fired in the area around North Oak and Robert streets. According...
NOLA.com
Man who fired shots inside Pontchartrain Park church is former New Orleans police officer
Darryl Dean, 63, is a familiar figure in the Pontchartrain Park subdivision, where neighbors say the disabled military veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant sits outside his brick ranch house waving at passersby and warding off potential criminals. "He keeps it safe. ... He'll be watching the neighborhood. And...
WDSU
Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into cars in Metairie, JPSO arrests one juvenile
METAIRIE, La. — Exclusive video given to WDSU from a Metairie resident shows masked suspects with a gun, breaking into their car in a normally quiet area. JPSO said they were able to arrest one juvenile on Tuesday after seeing a group burglarizing cars earlier that night. Neighbors in...
NOLA.com
16-year-old suspect in Terrytown carjacking shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in Algiers
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were investigating a Terrytown carjacking Thursday night when they shot a 16-year-old suspect who opened fire on them in Algiers, authorities said. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg, after police and deputies confronted two suspects...
‘Domestic simple battery’ investigation underway in the Desire Area
According to the NOPD, a woman was shot in the leg in the 3700 block of Benefit Street.
WDSU
Slidell police chase ended in New Orleans, suspect still managed to run away
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police are seeking public assistance in locating a Metairie man who fled from Slidell Police on Wednesday evening. According to police, an officer observed Christopher Simonds, 31, excessively speeding and driving in a reckless manner. When Simonds saw the police officer, he started driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving against on-coming traffic.
fox8live.com
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
Three people arrested after crashing stolen pickup
New Orleans police have taken a woman and two juveniles into custody after the three reportedly crashed a stolen pickup truck involved in a hit and run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street.
WDSU
New Orleans police detain one person accused of firing shots into church
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a church in Pontchartrain Park. The shots were fired into Bethany United Methodist Church in the 4500 block of Mendez Street Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. NOPD confirms that the man who fired the...
wbrz.com
Carjacking at Slidell fast food drive-thru tied to string of recent crimes across New Orleans
SLIDELL - Police are investigating a carjacking in a fast food restaurant's drive-thru line that they believe is connected to a recent string of similar crimes across New Orleans. The Slidell Police Department said the most recent incident happened Tuesday night around 10:30 outside a fast food restaurant on Pontchartrain...
