New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect

A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mother says her 11-year-old was almost kidnapped in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this week, a woman who lives in Hollygrove says her 11-year-old son was almost kidnaped while taking out the trash. The mother who wished to remain anonymous says a man and woman in a green Dodge Charger attempted to lure her son inside the car, and that's when things took a turn for the worse.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Hammond police roll up on gunfight, make arrests

HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — The Hammond Police Department reports making 8 arrests after officers arrived at an active gunfight this morning. According to police, it happened about 2:15 in the morning. HPD responded to a call of shots fired in the area around North Oak and Robert streets. According...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Slidell police chase ended in New Orleans, suspect still managed to run away

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police are seeking public assistance in locating a Metairie man who fled from Slidell Police on Wednesday evening. According to police, an officer observed Christopher Simonds, 31, excessively speeding and driving in a reckless manner. When Simonds saw the police officer, he started driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving against on-coming traffic.
SLIDELL, LA

