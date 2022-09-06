Read full article on original website
Chief announces personnel changes in Marysville police and fire departments
Tom Konik, the director of Marysville’s Public Safety Department, recently announced a number of personnel changes. Konik updated the city council about the changes at its regular meeting Aug. 22. Thomas Williams is the police department’s new school resource officer. “After a hiatus of a number of years,...
Algonac City Council takes care of business
A recent meeting of the Algonac City Council had officials approving a number of expenditures while also receiving a report from the city manager on other matters occurring in the city. New air/heating units okayed. The purchase of four new air conditioner/heating units for city hall, which includes the fire...
Belle Isle BioBlitz tomorrow!
Explore birds and other local wildlife, insects and plants at Belle Isle Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon as part of a free BioBlitz. The event is presented by MI Birds, a public outreach and education program from Audubon Great Lakes and Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and local community partners.
Girls Varsity Volleyball Port Huron vs. Port Huron Northern 9-8-2022
Blue Water Healthy Living Game of the Night. Girls varsity volleyball Port Huron vs. Port Huron Northern from September 8, 2022. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy...
