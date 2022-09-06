ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City 9/11 Ceremony Set for Sunday Outside Firehouse

Ocean City’s annual “A Day to Remember” 9/11 memorial ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, outdoors in front of the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters, between Fifth Street and Sixth Street on Asbury Avenue. All are encouraged to attend. The ceremony includes music, prayer and...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Pa. Man Drowns at Unprotected Beach in Ocean City

A Pennsylvania man drown at an Ocean City beach during rough surf conditions, authorities said in a release Thursday. The victim has been identified as Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pa. At 12:23 p.m. Thursday, the Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Rapid Response Team was alerted to two bathers in distress...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches

OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher

Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

City Council to Consider Reinstating Zoom Meetings

For the past three months Ocean City residents have been urging City Council to resume livestreaming its meetings on Zoom to make local government more accessible to the public. It just may happen. Council is expected to consider a resolution at its Sept. 22 meeting to reinstate Zoom to give...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE PARK: UNRESPONSIVE MALE PULLED FROM WATER – CPR

An unresponsive male was pulled from the water a short time ago. The male was described as 50-60 years of age. First responders performed CPR. The last report was that the patient was being taken to Brighton Ave Beach for ambulance transport to the hospital. Please use extreme care if...
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
BreakingAC

Motorcyclist killed in expressway crash in EHT

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on the expressway at about 12:45 p.m., when a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle driving behind it rear-ended it, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash happened around milepost 7.8 in Egg...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report

The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p

According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
WILDWOOD, NJ

