Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City 9/11 Ceremony Set for Sunday Outside Firehouse
Ocean City’s annual “A Day to Remember” 9/11 memorial ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, outdoors in front of the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters, between Fifth Street and Sixth Street on Asbury Avenue. All are encouraged to attend. The ceremony includes music, prayer and...
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
ocnjdaily.com
Pa. Man Drowns at Unprotected Beach in Ocean City
A Pennsylvania man drown at an Ocean City beach during rough surf conditions, authorities said in a release Thursday. The victim has been identified as Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pa. At 12:23 p.m. Thursday, the Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Rapid Response Team was alerted to two bathers in distress...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches
OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
capemayvibe.com
Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher
Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
ocnjdaily.com
City Council to Consider Reinstating Zoom Meetings
For the past three months Ocean City residents have been urging City Council to resume livestreaming its meetings on Zoom to make local government more accessible to the public. It just may happen. Council is expected to consider a resolution at its Sept. 22 meeting to reinstate Zoom to give...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE PARK: UNRESPONSIVE MALE PULLED FROM WATER – CPR
An unresponsive male was pulled from the water a short time ago. The male was described as 50-60 years of age. First responders performed CPR. The last report was that the patient was being taken to Brighton Ave Beach for ambulance transport to the hospital. Please use extreme care if...
fox29.com
'My pride is hurt': Man's new sailboat washes up on Ocean City beach after hitting rock jetty
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat. Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.
Motorcyclist killed in expressway crash in EHT
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on the expressway at about 12:45 p.m., when a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle driving behind it rear-ended it, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash happened around milepost 7.8 in Egg...
Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report
The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p
According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
