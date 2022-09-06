Read full article on original website
Minor earthquake in eastern Izard County
A minor earthquake has been reported in eastern Izard County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded 2.6 miles southeast of Franklin Sunday morning at 4:40. The location is also 38.2 miles east-southeast of Mountain Home and 40.6 miles south of West Plains. Experts say...
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
mymoinfo.com
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
Thursday afternoon crash sends one person to the hospital for injuries
A Thursday afternoon accident sent one man to the hospital for suspected serious injuries. The accident occurred at East 16th Street and South College Street around 12:30. According to the police report, 34-year old Timothy Nichols of Mountain Home was waiting to make a left turn onto East 16th Street when another driver, 32-year-old Joshua Marshall of Mountain Home, failed to stop at the stop sign, making a left turn onto South College Street.
KYTV
Firefighters battled fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A fire in the kitchen damaged the resort at the historic Dawt Mill in Ozark County. Firefighters responded to the resort near Tecumseh Wednesday around 5 p.m. Investigators say firefighters quickly put out the fire. They say the kitchen is a total loss. Smoke spread into...
Rural MH man injured after vehicle strikes concrete bridge pier
A rural Mountain Home man was injured late Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Baxter County. Fifty-year-old Thadeus McBride was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was described as a suspected minor injury. According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, McBride was traveling on...
Work continues on new Fulton County Justice Center
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a new justice center in North Arkansas. The justice system in Fulton County will see a facelift when the new building is completed. The project began earlier in 2022 after County Judge Gary Clayton and the county’s Quorum Court decided a new courtroom would soon be needed.
Tiny home community for homeless on Mountain Home Planning Commission agenda Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meets Monday afternoon at 1 and will take up what has become a controversial topic. Discussion will continue about Eden Village, a gated tiny home community located off Rossi Road. The proposed project would provide homes for chronically homeless and disabled individuals. According to the...
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
Man accused of driving ATV into crowd of 30 people in Ozark County
A man is facing charges after an argument ended in an injury-causing crash at a ranch in Ozark County, Missouri over Labor Day Weekend.
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
Man drowns in North Fork River during Labor Day weekend
POTTERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Moody man died after drowning in the North Fork River over the Labor Day weekend. A preliminary incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, Ryan T. McGee was wading in the water at Hammond Camp on the river when went in too deep.
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
Man's body recovered after drowning at Blue Spring on North Fork River
The body of a Howell County man who drowned in the North Fork of the White River Sept. 4 has been recovered, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol pubic information officer Sgt. Eddie Young. Ryan McGee, 21, of Moody, was last seen at the fishing access south of the bridge...
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.). The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.
Meth, pot and fentanyl found in parolee’s home, says Baxter Co. Sheriff
Investigators searched the home and said they found drugs, cash and a gun.
