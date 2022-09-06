Read full article on original website
WCAX
UVM welcomes class focused on environment, landing green jobs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has been touting the impressive credentials of its new freshman class, and one school within UVM is particularly proud of its new students who hope to make a major impact on the environment. The Rubenstein School for Environment and Natural Resources just...
WCAX
St. Mike’s installs lights
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Mike’s has never had permanent lighting on Duffy Field...until now. The college installed four permanent light towers this Summer from a company named Musco Lighting, which has outfitted several pro and major college programs over the past few years. The benefits are pretty obvious...
WCAX
New partnerships forming to fight food insecurity in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Especially today I noticed the prices are pretty high, it’s just not stopping to go up,” says Williston resident Isabelle Doris. Through the past three years of the pandemic food insecurity has become a worldwide issue. According to Feeding America, over fifty thousand people in Vermont are facing hunger every day. In an effort to help with food insecurity, the Scottish Rite Valley of Burlington, Williston Boy Scouts, and Shaw’s have come together for the first time to collect food for the Williston Food Shelf.
WCAX
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More electric buses are being added to the fleets of school districts in Vermont. A pilot program has e-buses at three school districts, and South Burlington is the most recent district added to the mix. “Those buses can act like a battery, which we can then...
WCAX
Art Hop returns for 30th year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s South End will be hopping this weekend as the annual Art Hop returns for its 30th year. The festivities begin Friday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. Elissa Borden spoke with Christy Mitchell, executive director of the South End Arts and Business Association,...
WCAX
Dancing with the Burlington Stars coming to the Flynn Sunday
mychamplainvalley.com
New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments
Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
WCAX
Police advocacy group hosts Burlington public safety forum
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington area residents speak out Friday evening over this summer’s spike in gun violence. A forum at Burlington City Hall is being organized by the pro-law enforcement group Keep Vermont Safe and comes on the heels of the city’s third homicide and 23rd gunfire incident of the year.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Both George and Gail love to talk to customers about plants, but at ages 74 and 67, respectively, they are hoping to retire. They have placed the farm for sale and are looking for someone to carry on their floral vision.
WCAX
Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Housing Trust has agreed to manage Burlington’s new pod community for the homeless. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other officials made the announcement during a briefing Friday morning. The project on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End is slated to consist...
WCAX
In the Garden: Late summer vines
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this week’s edition of “In the Garden”, our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi show us how sometimes flowers aren’t the only thing growing. As summer draws to a close, they’re talking about different types of vines.
WCAX
US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
mynbc5.com
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
WCAX
New digs for Ice Cats
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College hockey season is right around the corner, with the UVM women’s hockey team opening its season on September 30th and the men to follow one day later. The Cats will have some new digs at Gutterson this year, with many of the facilities upgraded...
WCAX
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
WCAX
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house. People can RSVP to join Saturday while the Guard sets up for the open house, including moving in flight simulators and a large climbing wall. The actual open...
WCAX
Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York
WCAX
Northern New York working to attract aerospace industry
MONTREAL (WCAX) - New York’s North Country is looking to make a splash in the region’s emerging aerospace industry. This week, delegates from Vermont and New York are in Montreal for Aéro Montréal, an international trade show higlighting emerging technology in aerospace and defense. The state...
WCAX
UVM Health Network names new president
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has picked a new president. The network named Dr. Sunil Eappen as their next leader. He’s currently the chief medical officer and senior vice president at Brigham and Women’s, and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. The network says...
